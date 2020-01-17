Ernest Blevins: Prohibition began on this date in 1920

In the 1800s, reform movements swept across the United States. One of these was the Temperance Movement, which sought to ban or at least reduce alcohol consumption.
Some states individually created prohibition, although these efforts were short-lived. There was the 1838-1840 Massachusetts law against the sale of alcohol in less than 15-gallon quantities. In 1844, a Massachusetts town banned the sale of alcohol. One tavern owner got around the law by offering free drinks for the price of seeing a striped pig.
Maine passed a law in 1844, followed by a stricter prohibition law in 1851, which stirred resentment among the Irish population. These laws proved unsuccessful, but by the time of the Civil War, many states had a prohibition law.
In 1893, the Anti-Saloon League was founded in Ohio. Within two years this became a national organization with the goal of national prohibition. At the 20th anniversary meeting, the Anti-Saloon League began a campaign for a prohibition constitutional amendment. By 1916, the Anti-Saloon League joined with Woman’s Christian Temperance Union and other prohibition organizations to elect a Congress with two-thirds support for prohibition.
Women behind the temperance movement viewed drinking as destructive to marriages. Industry also backed the temperance movement as a means of reducing accidents and increasing production.
After the U.S. entered World War I, the Rotary Club of Pittsburgh forwarded a motion to Pennsylvania Congressman John M. Morin on May 9, 1917. The proposal cited government statistics that 90 million bushels of wheat and 618 million bushels of corn, rye and barley were used each year to make alcohol. Citing the war effort for food and sober men to fight, a temporary prohibition on alcohol was proposed. Congress passed a Wartime Prohibition Act in November 1918, a week after Armistice Day, banning the sale of alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content greater than 1.28 percent.
In December 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment to submit to the states for ratification. The amendment banned the manufacture, transportation and sale of intoxicating liquors. The actual ownership and drinking of alcohol remained legal for products purchased before prohibition went into effect. Many stocked up on wine, beer and liquor, fearing there would be no future legal production.
West Virginia was the 21st state to ratify the 18th Amendment on Jan. 9, 1919. On Jan. 16, 1919, Nebraska marked the 36th state required to fulfill the ratification, although Missouri and Wyoming also ratified the amendment on the same day.
The vote for prohibition in West Virginia was not the first for the state. In 1883, the House of Delegates passed a state prohibition amendment, but it was defeated in the state Senate. In 1888, a prohibition amendment was voted down in the general election.
By 1910, 37 West Virginia counties were dry with a local prohibition. In 1911, another prohibition amendment passed the legislature, and it was approved by popular vote in 1912. On June 30, 1914, statewide prohibition was the law. The Yost Law, passed in 1913, created the enforcement arm under the Department of Prohibition.
Congress took action as some states became dry. By 1913, more than half of the U.S. population was under prohibition between the nine states with full prohibition and 31 with local options. The Webb-Kenyon Act of 1913 banned interstate shipping of alcohol from wet to dry states. In 1917, the Post Office Appropriation Act banned alcohol shipments into states prohibiting manufacture and sale.
The 18th Amendment broadly defined prohibition. The National Prohibition Act, also known as the Volstead Act, provided the definitions of “intoxicating liquors” and regulated legal alcohol for use in scientific research and medicine. Although President Woodrow Wilson vetoed the act on technical grounds, Congress overrode his veto.
Prohibition went into effect on Jan. 17, 1920. That day the Charleston Daily Mail headline on page 2 read, “It Is Here — Prohibition.” The story remarks that “some eight or nine years [ago] The Mail published the prediction of prohibitionists that the nation would go dry by 1920.”
During the 1920s, the production of alcohol continued illegally. Speakeasies, bars and businesses sold alcohol. Gangsters and mobs flourished as various organizations seized on the illegal market.
The 21st Amendment to repeal Prohibition was passed by Congress on Feb. 20, 1933, and sent to the states. West Virginia approved the amendment on July 25, 1933. The amendment completed ratification by the states on Dec. 5, 1933, with Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah ratifying the same day. Utah, the 36th and final state needed to vote, had the vote broadcast on radio nationally.
The 21st Amendment is the only amendment to be approved by state ratifying conventions rather than through state legislatures.
After Prohibition was repealed, some states and local governments remained dry. In 1934, West Virginia repealed state prohibition with a constitution amendment. The next year, the Legislature made liquor sales a state monopoly through state-owned ABC stores. In 1990 the state began to license private businesses.
Today in West Virginia, only Calhoun County is entirely dry. Jackson, Lincoln and Roane counties are dry with some wet cities. In Marion and Wayne counties, the county is wet, but some towns are dry.