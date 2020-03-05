James E. Casto: Remembering Huntington’s Orpheum Theatre

In the early 1960s, when I was a Marshall student, I had a part-time job as an usher at Huntington’s old Orpheum Theatre.
There was a time when the Orpheum, located on 4th Avenue next door to the Huntington Elks Club, was one of a half dozen movie houses in the city’s downtown. All are gone now, other than the grand Keith-Albee Theatre, which has survived as the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
My duties as an usher weren’t exactly challenging. I reported for work at 5 p.m. and was on duty until the last show ended about 11 p.m. I stood at the lobby door and took tickets as people entered. Every 30 minutes or so, I would temporarily turn my ticket-taking over to the woman behind the candy counter and then, flashlight in hand, make a circuit of the auditorium, going down one aisle and then up the other.
Sometimes, I would see a guy with his foot propped on the seat in front of him. “Please, sir, would you put your foot down?” I would quietly say, and then hurry on my way lest he wanted to argue the matter.
When the night’s last show ended, I had to go down to the front of the auditorium and pull the lanyard that closed the curtain covering the screen. Next, I checked the restrooms to make sure they were empty, turned off the lights and called it a night.
One night as I was leaving the theater, I heard a loud voice from the women’s restroom. I put the lights back on and met an angry woman coming out of the restroom. I had checked it but apparently didn’t realize she was in a stall. She seemed unimpressed by my red-faced apology.
The only tough part of the job was dealing with the new films when the delivery truck brought them. The films were packed in heavy metal containers. It was all I could do to lift one.
Then I had to lug them up a long flight of steep, narrow stairs to the projection booth, perched at the top of the theater’s balcony. It was a real workout. Fortunately it only happened once a week.
My pay was meager, but the job had some fringe benefits. For one thing, each night I could eat all the popcorn wanted. More importantly, when the box office closed after the last show started, there were no more tickets to take, so I could get out my textbooks and study until the show ended.
The Orpheum was built in 1916 by wealthy Huntington businessman Charles Lloyd Ritter (whose name graces Ritter Park). A year later, it was purchased by the Hyman family, which owned and operated a number of local theaters.
As movie audiences dwindled, a number of theaters subdivided their big auditoriums into small mini-theaters. Employing that strategy, the Hymans divided the Orpheum’s auditorium into four small theaters and renamed it the Cinema Theatre. Its audiences continued to shrink and the theater closed in 2011.
Today the former movie house is used as a church.