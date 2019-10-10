John Adams Middle School marks 50 years on Presidential Drive

This year marks the 50th year for John Adams Middle in South Hills. However, the John Adams name predates the physical campus at 2002 Presidential Drive.
The first mention of John Adams Junior High was in the Charleston Daily Mail on Nov. 15, 1959, in a story about women taking an automotive mechanics class. The story referenced John Adams at former “Technical High School” at 422 Dickinson St.
After Brown v. Board of Education, Kanawha County desegregated. Desegregation threatened the future of Garnet High School. Garnet High, named for Henry Highland Garnet, is one of the anchors of The Block neighborhood. The last Garnet High commencement was on May 25, 1956. It was the oldest school serving Charleston’s black population before desegregation.
As early as November 1955, some sought for Garnet to become a new technical school. In August 1956, the new Kanawha County Technical School held an open house at the former Garnet High as the first state technical school in West Virginia.
For reasons not uncovered in research, the Kanawha County Technical School only lasted a few years at the old Garnet High. John Adams was first housed in the former Garnet High School.
In September 1965, the Kanawha County School Board proposed a $26 million school bond for new elementary, junior and senior high school buildings. The new John Adams building was part of this referendum. In November 1967, the school board allocated $485,930 for John Adams. By October, the land for John Adams was among property already acquired by the school board.
In 1967, Kanawha County voters voted down — then passed in a revote — a $9 million bond for school funding. By November 1968, the Charleston area schools of John Adams Junior High and Ruthlawn Elementary were in construction. South Charleston High and Kenna Elementary were in the planning stages with several other schools in various stages of planning to completion.
On May 22, 1968, Walker Construction Company was granted the permit to construct “an access road and prepare the site for the new John Adams Junior High School in South Hills.” The permit stated the cost was $124,000. In July 1968, Southeastern Construction won the contract for $1,466,300.
In March 1969, the school board approved $15,387.70 for gymnasium equipment from Casto & Harris, Inc. In May 1969, the school board approved the water line extension of 520 feet to meet the water company’s existing line, costing $7,814.77. In June 1969, the school board awarded Burdette Asphalt a “$21,216 contract to pave the access road, parking and service drives, and the tennis courts.”
The old John Adams Junior High School on Dickinson Street opened with the rest of Kanawha County on Sept. 2, 1969, with split sessions of seventh- and eighth-graders in the morning and ninth-graders in the afternoon.
In October, the new $1.9 million school “on Tennis Club Road” was ready. The building took 15 months of construction to execute the plan by Charleston architect Donald L. Moses and Associates. In addition to Moses, the Chicago-based Perkins & Hill consulted with John Adams. Perkins & Hill are also associated with Weberwood Elementary (1962-1963) and Kenna Elementary (1969-1970, opened 1970). The earliest reference to Presidential Drive is on Feb. 9, 1973, for a movie showing at the school.
The new John Adams Junior High was first scheduled for occupancy on Oct. 6, 1969, and finally opened to classes on Oct. 21, 1969. The school schedule was consolidated from the split schedule during the beginning of the 1969-1970 school year with all students attending from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. John Adams opened the new school with 967 students and 39 teachers. The principal was John Hughes.
The new school featured “science, industrial arts and home economics laboratories, a two-teaching station gymnasium, an instructional materials center (library), and a music suite.” Some students volunteered to assist with the move during the week of Oct. 13-17.
The new John Adams School did not bring in the downtown John Adams students from the Triangle area. Those students were shifted to Thomas Jefferson Junior High, merging with students from the Knollwood area.
Since at least 1960, South Hills students had been bussed to John Adams downtown. In 1965, some South Hills children attended Thomas Jefferson and others John Adams. With the opening of the new John Adams, the attendance area pulled students “from Fort Hill, Holz, Loudendale, Fernbank, Oakwood, Overbrook, and part of Weberwood” elementary schools. Later, Kenna became a feeder school.
The school board announced the old John Adams building on Dickinson Street would become an adult education center. Recognizing its roots, the school board voted to rename the old John Adams building the Garnet Adult Education Center. It is now the Garnet Career Center.
The Yearbook has scanned in 49 years of John Adams yearbooks for the years 1967, 1969, and 1973-2019. These are available on a memory stick from the school for $20.