John McCoy: ABA therapy for autism can make a profound difference

If you think autism can’t touch your life, think again.
When our son was diagnosed with autism more than two decades ago, my wife and I were told it was a one-in-1,000 occurrence.
By the time he reached 21, the odds were one in 88 that a child would have autism.
Today, the prevalence rate is one in 59.
Why the increase?
Awareness has certainly played a role. Neurologists and psychologists have been taught to recognize the signs of autism spectrum disorder. Children are being diagnosed with autism earlier in life, and evidence-based treatments are giving them a chance to lead better lives.
It wasn’t always that way. When our son was born, we knew he had issues. When his pediatrician and a variety of local specialists couldn’t figure him out, we took him to the Kennedy-Krieger Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
They found things we hadn’t even suspected. His intestines were in the wrong place, and they were being strangled by fibrous bands. He had motor-skill issues that would have to be addressed. And, most surprisingly, we discovered he was nearly deaf.
He was a year old then. Surgery fixed his intestines, therapy helped with his motor issues, and hearing aids allowed him to hear better.
Doctors suspected a genetic syndrome of some kind, but tests turned up nothing that could be identified.
For two more years, my wife and I took our son to specialists in Columbus, in Cincinnati and in Lexington. We took him back to Baltimore to have him evaluated by a developmental psychologist.
By then, we had begun to suspect he might have autism. But the psychologist refused to place that label on him. The diagnosis we got was “pervasive developmental disorder, not otherwise specified.”
Finally, when he was a little more than four years old, he received the official diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder.
My wife had heard of a therapy called applied behavior analysis, and she set about trying to secure therapy services for our son. In West Virginia, at that time, almost no one was providing those services.
We and several other families of autistic children ended up flying in a consultant from California to give ABA training to direct-care staff members from local social service agencies. Those staff members were our son’s first therapists.
The difference was profound. Before he received ABA, he communicated his wishes by grunting and pointing at things he wanted.
By the time he started school, he had developed a reasonably diverse receptive vocabulary and, though still nonverbal, could express himself through sign language, picture exchange and use of an electronic communicator.
Today, at age 29, he leads a much happier life than he otherwise might have, mainly because he is better able to communicate. His speech is difficult for strangers to understand, but those who know him can understand him quite easily.
We owe his happiness to the ABA therapy he has received, and to the dedicated and loyal circle of therapists and friends who have worked with him through the years.
And, while ABA services still aren’t nearly as available in West Virginia as they ought to be, they’re more available now than they’ve ever been.
That is progress.
With the prevalence rate at one in 59, autism touches more and more lives with each passing year. People need help, and they need it now.