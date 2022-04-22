“Once again, your jovial style saves the day.”
As a West Virginia University freshman (quite a number of years ago), my English 101 professor wrote those words of encouragement on an essay that I had written.
Underneath those words, he added, “ ...forcibly articulate,” which at the time I embraced and often still do, yet not quite certain of their true nature.
And over the years, those observations were followed by other writing teachers who, without obfuscation, imparted words that have helped me do what I do: write. West Virginia author Pinckney Benedict, “action after action.” Denise Giardina, “choosing the right character name matters.” Anna Smucker, “look around you — really look — for strong story ideas.”
And listening to lectures on the writing process from Tim O’Brien and Joyce Carol Oates and William Styron has helped me move closer to the writer I hope to be one day.
I write because the option to not write is not an option; it is the way I make sense of the world around me. And while I might draw from personal experience, my work would be lackluster without an abundance of imagination.
My debut, YA-novel “Honeysuckle Holiday,” was a 10-year journey. Its core was a damaging racial chant that I learned as a child in single digits. It became the energizing force of the coming-of-age story set in the South in the 1960s, against the racial tensions of that era.
“The Puppeteer of Objects: A Lyrical Poem” followed a few years later and was brought to light one day as I glanced at a bar cart, thinking about the Rat Pack and wondering what that bar cart and other objects presented in the collection might think of me.
“Sophie & the Bookmobile” and “Fireflies Dancing in the Night” invited me to revisit my travels growing up in Fayette County, discovering the magic of a bookmobile and the allure of catching blinking fireflies in the summer night.
My award-winning children’s book, “Please Close It,” takes place in Hawks Nest, not far from where I grew up, having moved from St. Louis to West Virginia when I was 11 years old. The seed of that story was planted — and continues to grow — years ago, as my husband (still) leaves doors and drawers open slightly enough to be annoying throughout our home. Annoyance turned to endearment once young and young-at-heart readers shared that they, too, leave doors and drawers slightly ajar.
“Marble Town” was written after the loss of a very dear friend. Once again, the only way I could make sense of that tragic accident was to sit down, fingers poised over the keyboard of my laptop, and begin the process of healing. And isn’t that what most good stories hope to do?
For a short period of time, I enjoyed a writing studio that was located in Fayetteville. At the time, I was working on another YA novel, “Betsy Blossom Brown.” Betsy is a young girl who is challenged by Asperger’s Syndrome, meeting those challenges through her artistic sketches. Her world is turned upside down when she discovers that her beloved father is not who he pretends to be, and she and her mother leave the South Carolina Lowcountry to begin anew in West Virginia.
As each of my books was released and reviews were posted, the most treasured reviews came from readers far from West Virginia, who commented that my work is a love letter to West Virginia. I’m not sure what could be added to those words that I would treasure more.
And the gift of working with talented book cover designers from West Virginia (with five of the covers having been created by a former student and exceptional writer) will always be held dear.
After 30 years of publishing in literary journals and newspapers and magazines and eight published books for young readers ranging from the young adult reader to readers of children’s picture books I still (and always will) listen with intent to the writing teachers who both encouraged and held my feet to the fire to accept nothing but excellence from my pen.