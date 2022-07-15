A number of years ago, when I was asked to teach a creative writing class to high school seniors who were interested in pursuing a career as a writer, I wrote a letter to Harper Lee asking her advice for young writers.
About a month after the start of that school year, I received a response from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” It, naturally, sits on my writing table, gifting inspiration with every new read.
That first creative writing class was small in number, but colossal in ideas and dreams and imagination. All genres were explored: fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Dialogue was particularly revered. The five senses were prominent, of course. And removing ourselves from the restricted nature of a physical classroom that, at times, seemed to close in on us all, we embraced time spent writing outside, with the bright sun leading our way or jotting down and discussing story ideas while eating ice cream at the Blossom Dairy on Quarrier Street.
And when it was all said and done, we gathered chosen works from our own writings and those of faculty and students to publish the inaugural issue of the school’s literary journal, Emergence. Yes, we were in love with words and with Mortar Man (you can find him nestled in a building close to the Peanut Shoppe on Capitol Street in downtown Charleston).
What I discovered from that class (where more than a few students went on to see their work published) was the wonder and enormity of promise students carry around with them, looking for ways to hone their craft, building confidence in their work, one word at a time.
“If you want to write, WRITE. Writing is a craft you can only master by doing.” These words from Harper Lee’s letter to me became a directive that we each carried with us wherever we went.
As time passed and I continued to enjoy the riches gathered from 30 years of seeing my own work published, I contacted a fellow educator and friend, Katy Smith, who had championed my work and whose students I had met when my early chapter book, “Sophie & the Bookmobile,” was released, with the idea of West Virginia Kids Write!
She didn’t hesitate to accept my offer to work with her students, by providing writing prompts and then offering feedback to her students on their stories.
This adventure took place during the early start of the pandemic. We exchanged ideas and feedback and prompts, all through email. It was a hit with each of us.
Perhaps one reason was that, while the students had met me, the feedback (because it was, of course, real) came to them via email from me to their teacher, which provided a way to soften some of the critical feedback.
The result: They did not take it personally. Instead, they returned to the task of editing. Recalling my time with my high school seniors, my principal used to say, “Mrs. Jacobs does not give empty praise.” And those words continue to remain at the core of what I do whenever I’m providing critical feedback on a story.
And the wheels keep on spinning. West Virginia Kids Write! is picking up where it left off, after a short hiatus. If you’re a young writer and would like to receive feedback on your work, I’d love to work with you and your vision, remotely. I’m certain that you have an abundance of stories to tell. I’m also certain that I have a great deal to share with you, as your work comes to life on the page.
I invite you to contact me for more information at my website: www.kathleenmjacobs.com.
And as you move forward, remember the words of Louis L’Amour: “Start writing, no matter what. The water does not flow until the faucet is turned on.”