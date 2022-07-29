Starting with Stephen King’s work “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft” and layering on Anne Lamott’s “Bird by Bird” and continuing the piling up of essential books that writers (new and seasoned) turn to again and again for direction, would be the addition of “Writing Down the Bones” by Natalie Goldberg and “The Writing Life” by Annie Dillard. The stack can, of course, continue to rise until it begins to wobble a bit from the weight of these masters and others, but these very fine works open the door to emerging writers to toss up those 26 letters of the alphabet, until the gathering of words and sentences turns into something quite magical that resonates with its readers.
And after having read Anna Quindlen’s most recent work on the art, “Write for Your Life,” it has earned a place at the top of the ever-increasing stack, like a bright red cherry on top of a hot fudge sundae. It’s delightful and revealing, refreshing and full of truths that, at times, awaken us as if from a deep sleep.
It’s a work much like the others, with a core though that speaks to what connects us as part of the human race: our own stories. This work, like so many others that preceded it will, most assuredly, welcome us back over and over again, until its message becomes part of our own writing process.
It came as no surprise to me that I began to jot down words from the book before turning its first few pages, since the author’s previous works had brought about the same reaction. Her work is that powerful. I had not reached the third page of the book, when I jotted down the following: “...when she first began, Anne Frank wasn’t writing a book. She was talking to herself. She was finding solace in writing her life, her thoughts and feelings, day after day.” Beginning this work with the strength of entries from a young girl’s journals and diaries (and that girl being Anne Frank) anchors this work in a way that is undeniable.
When Quindlen discusses the remarkable work, “The Freedom Writers Diary,” which reached the top spot on the New York Times best-seller list, a sense of determinism flowed from the book. She impresses upon the reader that our thoughts and feelings are more than worthy of writing them down, not only for ourselves but for those who might come across them years later.
Writing, she adds, offers comfort to us all. She’s not wrong. Writing reminds us of where we’ve been, where we are, and where we are (hopefully) going. It’s often a wake-up call to change or to embrace. It beckons to each of us in a loud whisper to give it a try to find out what makes us (and perhaps others) tick.
She ends the first chapter with the following invitation: “If you could look down right now and see words on paper, from anyone on earth or anyone who has left it, who would that be? And don’t you, as do I, wish that person had left such a thing behind? Doesn’t that argue for doing that yourself, no matter how terrifying or impossible writing may sometimes seem? It doesn’t really matter what you say. It matters that you said it.”
Reading my mother’s journals, which she entrusted to me before she passed away, revealed more about her than I would have ever known. That revelation, naturally, brought moments of joy and sorrow; but, isn’t that life? And regardless of my own writing journey, reading and re-reading my treasured letters from writers whose work I hope to do honor with my own (Harper Lee, Donald Hall and Cynthia Rylant) are perhaps the most powerful tools in my writer’s box.
One of the more intriguing parts of the book is when the author discusses the practice of narrative medicine, which opens the door for doctors and nurses and others in the health care profession to allow themselves to not only look at a patient from a medical standpoint, but also from a humanistic one. The profession has even gone so far as to offer parallel charts where personal reflections are noted, alongside medical ones. Writing touches hearts. “Transplanting hearts,” Quindlen suggests, “is an occasional miracle, but touching hearts should be done every day.”
At one point in the book, the author discusses the sometimes eccentric writing routines and processes used by masters of the written word, reminding us that finding our own way(s) is what’s most important. Writing in longhand on a legal pad or tapping away on a laptop is, at the end of the day, irrelevant. What is relevant is that you write. And by writing, writers find a way to tap into and reveal the universal. “How it’s done is how you do it.”
This book left indelible marks on my heart, my soul and my very being as a writer recognizing that we’re — each of us — writers, with so many stories to tell, that connect us one to the other.
“So what if your story of a small, unremarkable life is read only by you, in some quiet corner, or by one or two people you love and trust to understand? If those are people who can learn from and value it, isn’t that a notable achievement, a valuable audience?”
Looking for writerly advice? Ruminate on these simple, but very certain words from the author: “Butt in chair, paper and pen at hand, or computer, or typewriter. A word, then another, then another after that.”
Quindlen makes the start easy at the end of the book, by providing blank, lined pages for you to begin. Just pick up a pencil, a pen, a crayon and accept the invitation.
Kathleen M. Jacobs writes books for young readers, op-eds for this newspaper, and is currently at work on a novella. She lives in Charleston.