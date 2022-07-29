Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Anna Quindlen’s “Write for Your Life” came out this spring.

Starting with Stephen King’s work “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft” and layering on Anne Lamott’s “Bird by Bird” and continuing the piling up of essential books that writers (new and seasoned) turn to again and again for direction, would be the addition of “Writing Down the Bones” by Natalie Goldberg and “The Writing Life” by Annie Dillard. The stack can, of course, continue to rise until it begins to wobble a bit from the weight of these masters and others, but these very fine works open the door to emerging writers to toss up those 26 letters of the alphabet, until the gathering of words and sentences turns into something quite magical that resonates with its readers.

And after having read Anna Quindlen’s most recent work on the art, “Write for Your Life,” it has earned a place at the top of the ever-increasing stack, like a bright red cherry on top of a hot fudge sundae. It’s delightful and revealing, refreshing and full of truths that, at times, awaken us as if from a deep sleep.

Kathleen M. Jacobs writes books for young readers, op-eds for this newspaper, and is currently at work on a novella. She lives in Charleston.

