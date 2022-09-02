In the past, words that have appeared in this column have focused on embracing the simplicity behind the Danish culture known as hygge, which encompasses comfort and warmth in the most simple things in life, such as a cozy atmosphere and true friendship. Taken a step further, it has been suggested that this concept has been a part of the Appalachian heritage since its beginnings.
Recently, I came across a book titled “The Kinfolk Home: Interiors for Slow Living” by Nathan Williams. The book looks at the things and people we can’t live without, while cultivating spaces that will bring us joy and meaning. Williams expounds on those areas of interest by looking at how we cultivate community, simplify our lives, and reclaim our leisure time.
The melding of the dual concepts of slow living and living a hygge life is the happy result. At the core of each is the reclaiming (if we’ve lost it) of what brings us joy and meaning. Williams fine-tunes the challenge even more by inviting us to identify what and whom we simply can’t live without.
In 2005, two days after Christmas, my mother passed away in her sleep, having suffered a heart attack. She had not been unwell. After she died, I spent many months unable to let her go, hearing her voice every single day telling me to do just that. I was completely aware that she would be unaccepting of my hold on her.
At the time, my husband and I lived in a lovely apartment on Kanawha Boulevard that totaled close to 3,000 square feet of space. The library held hundreds of volumes. We had both always been voracious readers. It’s a love affair that defies definition, for those who know its intoxicating pull.
My mother’s death became the impetus to begin a movement that would begin with Williams’ directive to surround ourselves with what brings us joy, what we simply can’t live without. And neither of us could live without our books; and yet, we knew that it was time to pick and choose which works had been and continued to be impactful in our respective lives.
We spent weeks examining each title and placing them in one of three rooms: those that we individually found absolutely necessary to our sense of self, and those that we would gift to libraries throughout our region. As the weeks passed, we discovered that the donate room was void of any books. So, we took a deep breath and began again, eventually holding on to those books that continue to gift joy, whether as re-reads or simply beautiful objects of art or works that truly made a difference in our lives.
While at first glance, this task might seem to fit in the category of downsizing, it was taken to a new level. Horace Mann, of course, was correct when he said, “A house without books is like a room without windows.” And so, room by room and closet by closet, we came to discover what objects in our home truly brought us joy and which ones didn’t. And in that process, we discovered more about ourselves than we had anticipated at the beginning of the journey.
Williams suggests that a house should represent the heart, our values, bringing us back to our core. And that, I think, is an on-going process; one that we never perfect, which evolves into a life well-lived.
Since early 2020, each of us has not only been invited to reassess our surroundings, our lives, our community, but we have also been given an opportunity to blanket ourselves with those people who bring joy and meaning to our lives, recognizing that spending time in toxic relationships with people who drain our energy rather than replenish it has become a core, too, that has dominated our mindsets—and rightly so. And we have each discovered that the road to weeding out that which does not replenish is not an easy one to trod—much like a gardener plowing a field, discarding what is disruptive to the soil and its growth.
This part of Williams’ blueprint reminds me very much of the newly-redesigned Slack Plaza, with its expansive green space, bubbling water feature, inviting stage, and its towering welcoming committee. Do not fool yourselves into thinking that “it can’t be done,” because it is being done. And that is a very good thing.
How we have come to spend our leisure time has been redefined by the pandemic. Along the way, we discovered our creative talents to hone in on those activities that have brought us closer to one another, even in the midst of certain division. We learned a new language, enrolled in an online class, or devoted time to playing a musical instrument that had been propped up in a corner of a closet gathering a fine layer of dust. Our reading time increased, along with the simple pleasures of putting together a jigsaw puzzle, or bringing down from the attic board games that hadn’t been played in years, rediscovering their earlier attraction, setting up campsites in our own backyards and watching old movies on a makeshift screen.
And then there’s the renewing of conversations that encompassed stories from our grandparents, and stories from a pandemic that produced stories that we wished would never have been experienced. It has been a time of rediscovering what brought us all here to begin with, and we relish each one.
And perhaps now, more than ever, our respect for one another’s carved-out space is more hygge-centered, more necessary than ever before. We have been challenged to think in very simple ways, which has led each of us to consider that which we might not have ever considered prior to 2020. Silver lining? I’m not sure I’d go that far, but it’s worth thinking about.
Slow living and living the hygge life fit together like a hand inside a glove. One simply complements the other, very much like we do when we make the conscious choice to live with objects that lift our spirits, spending time with those who bring us joy, and living every day surrounded by light and space and promise, holding tight to each one as if they could vanish in the blink of an eye, without any effort on our part.
What I have found most revealing, especially these past few years, is not what we let go, but what we choose to keep. I often think of Virginia Woolf’s “A Room of One’s Own,” imagining what my one room would house: a treasured Isabel Bishop etching, a typewritten letter to me from Harper Lee, a pad and a pencil, the sounds of Miles Davis and ocean waves, birds chirping, and rain, a stack of books (of course), and a gathering of friends and family who attended my surprise 40th birthday party, who (as one of them commented at the end of the evening) came from all walks of life, whose gifts continue to tap me on the shoulder and offer me inspiration and comfort.
How we live, work, and invite others along this one, precious journey have become the keys to unlocking and identifying who we are, who we hope to become. And that is more than enough.