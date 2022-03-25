The Don Haxton Telescope has a long history. It was built in Japan in 1938 by the GOTO Telescope Company for the University of Tokyo.
It is a 12-inch cassegrain reflector F/10 telescope. It was placed on top of a mountain on one of the islands of Okinawa. It was used for astronomy and during World War ll. I am certain it was also used to search for U.S. ships and planes.
After the war, the U.S. Navy confiscated it and took it to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland, where it was used to teach astronomy and stellar navigation. It remained there for several years until Goddard Space Flight Center at Greenbelt, Md., needed it for the Apollo Program. It was used to monitor the sun for radioactive solar storms that would endanger the Apollo astronauts when they were outside Earth’s protective magnetosphere, to and from the moon.
After the Apollo program, an employee at Goddard named Donovan M. Haxton Jr. used the telescope for star parties with his students from a local college where he taught astronomy.
After the terrorist attack of 9/11, security was increased and the college students were no longer allowed on the property. The telescope fell into disuse. Haxton was able to purchase the telescope before he retired.
Haxton passed away on May 10, 2016. He was a scientist in every sense of the word. His wife, Judith Haxton, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020. They left two daughters, Lilah Haxton and Ruth Huffman.
The Haxton family attended the fall event Astronomy Weekend at Blackwater Falls State Park for many years. This event is sponsored by the Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society and the State Park. Astronomy Weekend started in 1988 and continues to this day.
They enjoyed various activities including star parties, astronomy talks (Don Haxton gave several talks), the raffle drawings or sitting around the lounge exchanging experiences and tall tales.
Of course, the park itself is a major attraction.
In February 2021, Ruth Huffman contacted Janet Willson and offered the 12-inch telescope to the Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society. After three snow delays, Rodney Waugh, Judy Waugh and Scott Blake traveled to the Haxton house in Laurel, Md., on Whiskey Bottom Road. It is located between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.
We brought the telescope back and stored it at Rodney’s house.
The Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society thanks the Haxton family for this valuable donation.
Don’t mistake GOTO for the modern telescopes we have today. That is the name of the Japanese company that built the telescope. They are still in business.
The telescope’s 6-foot-long tube sits on an equatorial mount that has two axis that are arranged 90 degrees to each other. One axis is aimed toward the North Star, Polaris. The telescope is equipped with a clock drive on that axis, that makes one rotation per day, just like the Earth does. This allows the telescope to track the stars.
Now, this telescope is built very heavy. It weighs several hundred pounds and sits on a cast-iron base nearly 2 feet by 3 feet. The pedestal is also cast, in two sections. An electrical control panel is on the lower section. The two bearings on each of the mounts axis are nearly 2 feet apart. Each axis has two knobs to make fine adjustments and another knob to adjust the stiffness of each axis.
Installing the counterweights is a two-man job! The tube is built with six, 1-1/8” pipes that run from end to end and five rings that make up four sections. The tube is surrounded with sheet metal to block outside light. It has has two access doors, one for each mirror. The 12-inch primary mirror has a 2-inch hole in its center for light to pass through to the eyepiece and is located at the base of the tube.
It is housed in a mount that has three sets of knobs. Each set has three knobs, a push, pull, and a locking knob. The three knobs are situated one directly behind the other. This allows the mirror to be precisely collimated.
The 3-1/2-inch secondary mirror located at the far end of the tube has three adjustments for its collimation. Behind the primary mirror is a foot-long, rack-and-pinion focuser that holds the eyepiece.
The telescope is an F/10, which means that the primary mirror focus is 10 times its diameter. The magnification is determined by dividing the length of the focus of the primary mirror by the length of the focus of the eyepiece. For example, 3,048 mm divided by a 10mm focal length eyepiece gives a magnification of 304.8. This is an excellent telescope for the moon, planets, double stars, and narrow deep space objects.
The telescope also incorporates a 4-inch F/15 refractor. This 4-inch telescope can be used visually or with a star micrometer that is also included. It can be used, over a period of time, to detect movement between two astronomical objects. To do this, you find a “suspect” object, record the readings, and find a nearby star and record the second readings off of the micrometer.
After a week or more, compare the new readings with the first ones. If there is a difference, you may have discovered a solar system object. Now, by measuring off the suspect object and several other objects, you can plot a path of movement over time.
The Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society plans to build an observatory to house this telescope with a sliding roof, similar to the existing Breezy Point Observatory, located at Camp Virgil Tate. Breezy Point Observatory houses a 16-inch Newtonian reflector telescope on an Astro-Physics GOTO mount that aims itself.