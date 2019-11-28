Marc Harshman: This moment in West Virginia literature

Marc Harshman’s “Woman in Red Anorak” won the 2017 Blue Lynx Poetry Prize and was published by Lynx House/University of Washington Press. His 14th children’s book, “Fallingwater,” co-written with Anna Smucker, was published by Roaring Brook/Macmillan in 2017. His poetry collection, “Believe What You Can,” was published in 2016 by West Virginia University Press and won the Weatherford Award from the Appalachian Studies Association. It was also named the Appalachian Book of the Year by the Mountain Heritage Literary Festival in Tennessee. His poems have been anthologized by Kent State University, the University of Iowa, University of Georgia and the University of Arizona. He has just been named co-winner of the 2019 Allen Ginsberg Poetry Award. Appointed in 2012, he is the seventh poet laureate of West Virginia.