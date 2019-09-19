Mark Davis: Music a conduit for creativity

Mark Davis studied at West Virginia University, earning a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s degree in communication studies. He taught music in Kanawha County schools for more than 15 years, and was named Kanawha County Teacher of the Year in 2012, and Educator of the Year in 2018. He now serves as the Fine Arts Curriculum Specialist for the Kanawha County School District. He has been a fixture in the live music community for many years, and is the owner of Vinyl Village, a professional DJ service.