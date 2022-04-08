HUNTINGTON — In June 2021, Marshall Health earned recognition as West Virginia’s first Center for Comprehensive Care by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Center distinction is appointed by a local and national committee. To earn the distinction, an organization must demonstrate coordinated, multi-disciplinary care for MS patients. According to the NMSS, Marshall Health’s clinicians continually demonstrate a wealth of knowledge, experience and the important attention to detail necessary in treating people living with MS.
At the Comprehensive MS Clinic housed within Marshall Neurology, the team works together to help modify or slow the disease course, treat attacks, manage symptoms, improve function and safety, and address the emotional toll multiple sclerosis can take on a patient.
“This designation is a testament to the work that has been done by countless professionals across our organization over the years to improve the care and quality of life for our MS patients,” said Neurology Chair Paul B. Ferguson, M.D.
Ferguson, who, in 2016, became the first neurologist in West Virginia to receive a Partners in Multiple Sclerosis Care designation in neurology by NMSS. “I am so proud to work alongside this remarkably talented and committed group of individuals to continue to take our care to the next level, with further growth and development of our program to serve those in need.”
A model for multi-disciplinary assessment and management of MS patients, the Comprehensive MS Clinic includes onsite physicians, therapists, MS-certified nursing staff, and clinical pharmacists all present during clinic visits to most effectively manage the unique needs of this patient population. Collaboration across other medical specialties includes neuro-radiology, ophthalmology, urology, psychiatry, and neuropsychology, all with expertise in the evaluation and symptom management in MS patients.
“We are proud to partner with Marshall Health to enhance coordinated, comprehensive care for the people who live with MS in West Virginia and surrounding areas,” said Sherri Ellis, president, National MS Society, Virginia-West Virginia. “In earning this recognition, Marshall Health has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in MS care, making a tremendous impact on the nearly one million people living with MS in our country.”
There are more than 3,000 people in West Virginia living with MS. Marshall Health is one of 145 comprehensive care centers designated by the NMSS nationwide. To learn more about multiple sclerosis care at Marshall Health, visit marshallhealth.org/services/multiple-sclerosis or call Marshall Neurology at 304-691-1787.