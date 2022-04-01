Spring officially began March 20, but Easter’s not until April 17. That’s relatively late for Easter. Most years, I’d welcome the extra time for reflection. Not so much this year.
Usually, as Easter approaches, I’m in an ebullient mood. I enjoy spring, spending more time outdoors. I also maintain awareness of the church calendar — the humbling season of Lent that culminates on Easter Sunday.
But this year, I’m not feeling particularly zestful.
Perhaps I’m just weary from two years of COVID-19 and our country’s divisiveness. Then, just when it looks like we could get a respite from the pandemic, things flare up in Ukraine, and suddenly terms like “World War III” and “tactical nukes” are being dusted off and bandied about.
More than most years, I find myself wrestling with thorny questions. What is the true meaning of Easter? A religious festival? A celebration of spring? A fun day where you get to eat lots of chocolate?
Easter is like most holidays, in that we imprint our own meaning into it. As such, Easter is both transcendent and tangible, religious and irreligious.
For the Christian faith, Easter rises to the transcendent. It celebrates a mystery, the resurrection of the Savior. It’s the most important feast day on the Christian calendar, and for good reason. Easter is foundational to Christianity.
But Easter is a symbol for all humans, not just devout Christians. Easter is spring. New life. Daffodils in bloom. It’s the pair of wrens in my backyard diligently building a nest. This is the tangible part of Easter. The earthy part. It’s a joy to watch the natural world revive every spring.
The common theme here is rebirth. Christians, particularly those in the mystical tradition, have long recognized that the spiritual and natural aspects of rebirth reinforce each other. For mystics such as Francis of Assisi and Meister Eckhart, there was no dichotomy between the transcendent and tangible. Thomas Merton expressed it well when he said, “A tree imitates God by being a tree.”
But we humans are complex, tragic creatures. We get mired down in the tangible and become overwhelmed with tragedies of our own making. Part of the Easter story — all the way back to the first Easter recorded in the Bible — is our inhumanity to each other.
Consider how Ukraine fits into this narrative. Ukrainians are pulling bodies of children out from under concrete slabs of bombed hospitals and schools. Unless a ceasefire is negotiated in the next couple of weeks, Russia, an ostensibly Christian nation, will be celebrating Easter by bombing another Christian nation into oblivion. So much for being in the world and not of the world.
Some context is in order here. The Russian Orthodox Church is part of the Eastern Orthodox Church, and an integral part of Russian identity. Unlike during the Soviet era, in Vladimir Putin’s Russia the church and state share close ties. How close? The Russian Orthodox Church blessed Russia’s nuclear arsenal, declaring it a weapon “in the hands of God.” (Putin, by the way, is Orthodox. This surprised an evangelical friend of mine who assumed he was an atheist.)
Until recently, Orthodox churches in Ukraine were part of the Russian Orthodox Church. This angered some Ukrainians who didn’t want their churches under Moscow’s authority. In 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean peninsula (part of Ukraine), a large number of Ukrainian churches rebelled and declared themselves to be an independent patriarchate.
In 2019, this independence became official when Bartholomew I, the patriarch of Constantinople (today’s city of Istanbul in Turkey), granted the Orthodox Church of Ukraine complete autonomy. Patriarch Bartholomew is considered “first among equals,” the spiritual leader of all Eastern Orthodox churches.
Naturally, this move angered Putin and the leaders of the Russian Orthodox Church. In 2018, they broke all ties with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, creating schism within the ancient Eastern Orthodox Church.
The new autonomous group in Ukraine includes about 7,000 of the Orthodox churches. The rest still maintain a relationship with the Russian Orthodox Church — although reportedly more Ukrainian parishes are severing ties and joining the independents.
Got all that?
So, here we are today with Russia being the aggressor in an unprovoked, brutal war with Ukraine. So far, the war hasn’t gone well for Russia, and Putin is attacking civilian targets — including a maternity hospital. He’s made veiled threats to unleash nukes if NATO interferes, and possibly is preparing to use chemical weapons.
More than one month into the conflict civilian casualties are high. News reports tend to focus on Kyiv, but one city in southern Ukraine, Mariupol, has seen heavy bombardment and destruction. Mariupol, the “City of Mary,” has been turned into a graveyard for thousands of Christians who, no doubt, were praying for the Blessed Mother to intercede for them.
As I write this, reports are filtering in that around 300 people were killed in a brazen attack when Russia bombed Mariupol’s Drama Theater. Ukrainian officials say up to 1,300 had sought refuge in the theater. Painted on the ground outside was the word “CHILDREN” in large Cyrillic letters visible to aircraft.
One could assume that the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church would come out against these atrocities and make a plea for peace. Russian missiles, after all, are raining down on millions of Ukrainians who are members of his own church. But that assumption would be wrong. Instead, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian church, has praised Putin and defended the invasion, going so far as to claim that Ukraine is “Russian land” and blaming the conflict on the West.
Kirill is a friend and supporter of Putin. Politics trumps religion every time. In response, Ukrainian Bishop Yevstratiy Zoria, a spokesperson for the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, called Putin the “Antichrist of our current time.”
Now, keep in mind these churches share the same faith, the same liturgy. They worship the same God. One side prays for peace, the other prays for Putin’s victory. These mutually exclusive prayers are going to the same God.
This raises a lot of questions. Whose side is God on? Both? Neither? Will God intervene? Is God already intervening, perhaps through the courage of the Ukrainians? Should Christians work for solutions, or just pray? Then, of course, we get the usual refrain from American evangelicals: Is it the end times?
I can’t answer any of these questions. But I feel like I’m in good company, because neither can Pope Francis. Unlike the Moscow Patriarch, at least Francis has the human decency to be horrified by the war. Francis pleaded during a recent service at Saint Peter’s Square in Rome, “In the name of God, I ask you: stop this massacre!”
Catholics are a little different from Eastern Orthodox, but again — same God. Even if Putin and Kirill don’t recognize the Pope’s spiritual authority, the God Francis invokes is the same God that Kirill prays to. Putin, too, if he still prays.
Francis went on to say that “God is only a God of peace. He is not a God of war, and those who support violence profane his name.” If humans can speak any truth concerning the transcendent, then surely these words come close.
If there is any hopeful news here, it’s that not all Russians support Putin and Kirill’s war. Most of the Russian people want peace. It’s also true that international conflict has always existed. Easter never changed that. On the contrary, many wars have been started by Christians through the centuries.
Which brings me back to my original question about the meaning of Easter.
Should I give up on the transcendent, and settle for the tangible? Just eat some chocolate bunnies and shut up? As a poet once said, sometimes you start to move through the darkness, but the darkness moves through you. With that in mind, I’ll close with some random thoughts for Easter 2022:
- We should help Ukraine in any small way we can. This includes donating money for humanitarian relief. A quick online search will turn up legitimate ways to donate (see below).
- Don’t confuse truth with dogma, and don’t expect too much from organized religion. But also don’t turn against religion — we need something that points to something outside ourselves.
- Resist hate. I mentioned the wrens in my backyard earlier. Be like wrens, not self-absorbed people obsessed with power.
- Seek peace in nature. Also seek peace in prayer and contemplation, if that works for you.
Lastly, celebrate any expression of joy, no matter where it is found. Even if it’s just a chocolate bunny.