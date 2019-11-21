Rabbi Victor Urecki: Welcoming the stranger

This fall, I went to learn more about the immigration and the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.
Joining a delegation from the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, an umbrella organization which represents more than 125 different Jewish communities and agencies, I spent time along the Arizona/Mexico border. I was able to meet with the U.S. Border Patrol, listen to human rights advocates, witness hearings for the deportation of migrants, meet Mexican officials, walk along the border fence and hear from individuals with extensive expertise on the history of southern migration. I also toured local shelters in Mexico and Arizona, which assist those who enter our country and those waiting to enter to make their case for asylum.
There, the trip allowed me to listen to the stories of migrants on both sides of the border.
What we all heard and experienced was painful. What we saw was not a humanitarian crisis; it was a humanitarian disaster.
We met with people seeking asylum who told us devastating stories of how they survived violence and unspeakable horrors in their home countries and along their journey to the border. There was a restaurant owner from Venezuela who had to flee with her husband and four children — including two infants — after she could no longer afford the exorbitant fees imposed by the cartel. Her father’s pharmacy was ransacked as a warning.
We heard the heartbreaking story of two children from Venezuela whose parents were assassinated. They were going to be next on the hit list. We met a woman from Bolivia whose plight was so harrowing we were all shaken, devastated and angered at the idea that our country could have been so callous as to deny her entry.
The people we encountered were all fleeing violence, government corruption and desperate poverty in their countries. They were not terrorists, drug dealers or rapists. None of them wanted to leave their ancestral homes, but they had no choice. They were human beings searching for safety and better lives for themselves and their families.
When they spoke in Spanish, I heard my parents.
And when I looked in the eyes of those children, I saw myself.
The Ureckis came to this country in 1964 from Argentina in South America. I was just 2 years old. Times were challenging in Buenos Aires, both politically and economically. But looking back, we were fortunate that our situation was not even close to as desperate as those we met during our recent trip to the border.
But I know my folks; if they faced the abject poverty, violence, horror and fear of death that these people were recounting, my parents would have taken these same desperate journeys.
So would I for my family; so would you.
And so did countless American immigrants down through history.
What I witnessed was the ongoing human story of migration.
As a Jew, what I saw was my people’s long history of migration, starting with Abraham and Sarah, first leaving the land of Ur for the promise of a future, to being forced to flee their new adopted homeland of Canaan to Egypt, when a famine hit their homeland. That has been our story: leaving country after country, sometimes by choice and sometimes by expulsion, sometimes in search for a freer society, and other times trying to escape certain death.
As I shed tears listening to every story told by people who could easily have been me and my family, it broke my heart knowing that those I met, talked to, hugged and prayed with are probably never going to ever make it to safety. We were told less than 2 percent are going to be let in.
What will be their fate?
I know much more than I did before going to the border, but I am much more anguished by what is happening in America. We have allowed demagogues to make us fear the “other” and abandon our religious tradition of “welcoming the stranger” — the very foundation of the American idea.
We must all stand up and declare that crossing a border in search of freedom and safety from economic catastrophe and violence is not a crime; that those waiting at our borders are the same desperate people who came here by boat decades earlier and gave us our legacy.
We can and must partner with faith communities and immigration advocates to speak up and create awareness. Most of all, we must work on electing local, state and federal officials who are not hostile to immigrants, who will speak with compassion and understanding about human migration, asylum seekers and refugees.
Their story is our story.