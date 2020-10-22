The news broke this week that “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” will not air on broadcast TV this year for the first time since its premiere 54 years ago.
Apparently, Apple TV+ now owns the rights to all the animated “Peanuts” specials and will stream it instead.
What would Sparky — Peanuts’ creator Charles Shultz — say? I can’t imagine he’d be happy about it.
I understand that our viewing habits have changed; I stream most of my shows now. But there are still children with no access to Wi-Fi and streaming, particularly in rural areas — a problem in our own state. Many lower-income households also still lack reliable internet access. The coronavirus pandemic has brought this “digital divide” into focus as schools have shifted more classes online.
Some might argue that fretting over something as inconsequential as a Halloween cartoon is silly. But I think every child should watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” preferably around kindergarten age. Besides being great fun, it exposes children to ideas they will grapple with their entire life.
I first watched it on an old black and white TV in 1966, the year it premiered. I’ve watched it innumerable times since, including with my own daughter decades later. There’s still something to be said for childhood traditions.
To me, the highlight — and what makes it the best of all the “Peanuts” specials — is the sequence where Snoopy dons his aviator hat and goggles and pretends to be a World War I flying ace. He climbs onto his doghouse (now a British Sopwith Camel fighter plane in Snoopy’s imagination) and stalks the forever-unseen Red Baron in a marvelous animated sequence.
I also love the bit where Snoopy strays into the Halloween party (in his fantasy, he was shot down and is wandering the French countryside). Schroeder starts banging out WWI tunes on his piano. Snoopy dances to the happy ones (“It’s a Long Way to Tipperary”), but loses it and starts bawling during the sad ones (“Roses of Picardy”).
Snoopy’s so embarrassed he leaves the party and returns to the pumpkin patch, where Linus and Sally are waiting expectantly for the arrival of the Great Pumpkin.
This is the part most people remember. Linus sees a shadowy figure (Snoopy) materialize in the moonlight and mistakes it for the Great Pumpkin. His reaction isn’t dissimilar to what religious mystics have had throughout the ages: Linus is overwhelmed by the experience and passes out cold.
Sally, using the rational side of her brain, sees it’s just Snoopy, is disgusted and goes off, leaving poor Linus alone in the pumpkin patch.
As a kid, I didn’t understand Linus’ belief in the Great Pumpkin. Was it just a foolish and naïve belief in a silly story? Or is his unshakable faith a model of hope for us all?
Stephen J. Lind explored this topic in his 2015 book, “A Charlie Brown Religion: Exploring the Spiritual Life and Work of Charles M. Schulz” (Great Comics Artists Series).
Lind finds a theme of religion running through Schulz’s work. “He (Schulz) took clever, even heavy and provocative thoughts from his own mind and put them on paper in a deceptively simple way ...,” Lind writes, referring to the comic strip. “He invited readers not only to chuckle but also to think for a moment about diverse spiritual issues ...”
TV producer Bill Melendez carried some of these themes over when he began adapting the strip into animated specials, keeping them age appropriate and family friendly.
“There are three things I’ve learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics and the Great Pumpkin,” Linus says, in the special’s most memorable line.
Still good advice, Linus.
I didn’t understand the theology of the Great Pumpkin back when I was a kid. Today, 54 years later, I still don’t.
But I don’t think about it too hard anymore. I’d rather be like Snoopy, and forever go chasing after that bloody Red Baron.