I continue to be shocked at people’s poor grasp of Easter theology and the basic facts surrounding this worldwide holiday. So, read along — this week we’re going deep into the rabbit hole.
Peter Rabbit, aka Peter Cottontail, is not the Easter Bunny. Conflating the two results in a heresy known as Cottontailism. More on this later.
It is a myth that you have to eat the ears first on a chocolate bunny. Sure, starting with the ears is just common sense, and it’s what any normal person would do, but we shouldn’t be judgmental about it. If someone starts with the tail, it doesn’t mean they are a complete sociopath (borderline, maybe).
Easter eggs are simply colored eggs that we hide and gather for fun. Any added symbolic meaning is optional, whether it be pagan fertility rites or Christian symbolism. Finding candy inside a hollow egg might lead to tooth decay, but it probably won’t lead to a religious epiphany.
Easter baskets are just nests with handles. Think about it.
Peeps — those ubiquitous, sticky-sweet marshmallow treats — have usurped jelly beans to become the most popular non-chocolate Easter candy. By the way, here is the proper technique for eating Peeps: Open the package, take out the layer of Peeps (usually stuck together) and flatten them with the palm of your hand, like dough. Starting on one end, roll the flattened confection up like a crepe, then eat it like you would a hot dog. Bite off a big mouthful and prepare for an explosion of flavor in your mouth. Please do not try this with real chicks.
Unlike other holidays and religious festivals, the date of Easter changes every year. No one can explain why. Some think it’s determined by the lunar cycle. Others — and honestly this seems more likely — that it’s determined by a secret order of monks imbibing wine and throwing darts at a calendar.
The claim is often made that Easter derives its name from Eostre, a Germanic pagan goddess of spring. This has been debunked by scholars. In reality, Easter is named after Aunt Esther, from the old ‘70s sitcom, “Sanford and Son.” This is the source of the custom of smacking people with a Bible on Easter (Aunt Esther was always laying into poor Fred Sanford).
OK, back to the Easter Bunny/Peter Rabbit controversy. The origins of the Easter Bunny can be traced back to Germany in the 1600s. Also called the Easter Hare, the furry creature would show up during Easter season to distribute eggs and play the role of judge to determine if children were being good or bad (similar to Santa’s “naughty” list).
Like many parents, the Easter Bunny eventually gave up on trying to sort out children’s behavior, and just focused on giving away his colorful eggs with wild abandon.
It’s important to note that the real Easter Bunny was never associated with the pagan Eostre, and reportedly didn’t get on well with Aunt Esther, either. Also, the gender of this magical rabbit is not clear; some stories depict him as laying the eggs, others have him wearing clothes and carrying eggs around in a basket. Most likely, the rabbit is gender neutral.
Peter Rabbit, on the other hand, was a fictional rabbit created by Beatrix Potter, an English writer of children’s stories. She published “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” in 1902. A few years later, American writer Thornton Burgess began writing his own Peter Rabbit stories, but at one point changed the character’s name to Peter Cottontail (only to change it back).
Jump to 1950, when cowboy philosopher Gene Autry recorded a popular children’s song, “Here Comes Peter Cottontail,” in which the dubious claim is made that Peter Cottontail is, in fact, the secret identity of the Easter Bunny. Or maybe it’s like Bruce Banner and the Hulk, a dual-nature kind of thing. The text of the song is vague and has long been a puzzle for scholars. No one ever said theology was easy.
When all’s said and done, Easter is what you make it, whether you chose to celebrate it as a religious festival, a rite of spring or just a fun family holiday. Enjoy the light. Enjoy the rebirth.
Have a hippity-hoppity, happy Easter Day. And tell your kids to just say “no” to Cottontailism.