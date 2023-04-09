Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Vintage Easter Bunny postcard
Buy Now

A vintage Easter postcard with the Easter Bunny.

 Public domain

I continue to be shocked at people’s poor grasp of Easter theology and the basic facts surrounding this worldwide holiday. So, read along — this week we’re going deep into the rabbit hole.

  • Peter Rabbit, aka Peter Cottontail, is not the Easter Bunny. Conflating the two results in a heresy known as Cottontailism. More on this later.
  • It is a myth that you have to eat the ears first on a chocolate bunny. Sure, starting with the ears is just common sense, and it’s what any normal person would do, but we shouldn’t be judgmental about it. If someone starts with the tail, it doesn’t mean they are a complete sociopath (borderline, maybe).
  • Easter eggs are simply colored eggs that we hide and gather for fun. Any added symbolic meaning is optional, whether it be pagan fertility rites or Christian symbolism. Finding candy inside a hollow egg might lead to tooth decay, but it probably won’t lead to a religious epiphany.
  • Easter baskets are just nests with handles. Think about it.
  • Peeps — those ubiquitous, sticky-sweet marshmallow treats — have usurped jelly beans to become the most popular non-chocolate Easter candy. By the way, here is the proper technique for eating Peeps: Open the package, take out the layer of Peeps (usually stuck together) and flatten them with the palm of your hand, like dough. Starting on one end, roll the flattened confection up like a crepe, then eat it like you would a hot dog. Bite off a big mouthful and prepare for an explosion of flavor in your mouth. Please do not try this with real chicks.
  • Unlike other holidays and religious festivals, the date of Easter changes every year. No one can explain why. Some think it’s determined by the lunar cycle. Others — and honestly this seems more likely — that it’s determined by a secret order of monks imbibing wine and throwing darts at a calendar.
  • The claim is often made that Easter derives its name from Eostre, a Germanic pagan goddess of spring. This has been debunked by scholars. In reality, Easter is named after Aunt Esther, from the old ‘70s sitcom, “Sanford and Son.” This is the source of the custom of smacking people with a Bible on Easter (Aunt Esther was always laying into poor Fred Sanford).

Stories you might like

Robert Saunders can be reached at bsaunders@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you