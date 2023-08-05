Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As I write this, we seem to be past the worst part of the recent heat wave, but temperatures are still hovering around 90 degrees, with humidity indicators and UV indexes in the red zone. That’s hot. Too hot to mow grass, according to experts.

Since horticulture is not my area of expertise, I usually seek the advice of others more knowledgeable than I when it comes to lawn care. Generally, experts say you should leave grass at least three inches long during a heat wave, and that for best results you should avoid mowing when the temperature rises above 80 degrees.

When he’s not being slothful, Robert Saunders can be reached at bsaunders@hdmediallc.com.

