As I write this, we seem to be past the worst part of the recent heat wave, but temperatures are still hovering around 90 degrees, with humidity indicators and UV indexes in the red zone. That’s hot. Too hot to mow grass, according to experts.
Since horticulture is not my area of expertise, I usually seek the advice of others more knowledgeable than I when it comes to lawn care. Generally, experts say you should leave grass at least three inches long during a heat wave, and that for best results you should avoid mowing when the temperature rises above 80 degrees.
I’m cautious by nature, so to my mind if three inches is good, six inches is better. Likewise, 80 degrees as a benchmark seems needlessly risky. A person can still get overheated pushing a lawn mower around at that temperature. I say put the benchmark at 40 degrees. Safety, after all, should always be our primary concern.
At any rate, when temps hit 90 and above it’s definitely too hot — it stresses the grass and puts the grass-cutter at risk for heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion is no joke, and strenuous activities such as mowing can be dangerous due to the heat and harmful UV rays. In fact, I’d go further and say that even the chore of dragging the lawn mower out of the shed could put you at risk. Why take chances?
Clearly, during a heat wave, it’s best to choose activities other than lawn care, or any sort of physical labor for that matter. Normally, I would recommend spending the day fishing instead, except that it’s also too hot to fish — unless you plan to be on the water at dawn. I never get up before dawn, ergo, it’s too hot to fish.
So, what should you do instead? For the outdoorsman, options include staying home and sorting tackle, tying flies, reading books about fishing, or watching YouTube videos of other people fishing. Sometimes, your wife will misunderstand your intentions here, and make some snarky comment about slothfulness — as if having a sloth as your spirit animal is somehow a bad thing.
When this happens, it’s best to forgive her negativity and calmly elucidate the dangers of heat-borne illnesses. Psychologists say women love it when men explain things to them.
After she thanks you for furthering her education, reward her by finding some videos of women fishing and watch them together. Believe me, a search will turn up plenty of hits. For some reason I’ve not sorted out, many women on YouTube prefer fishing in swimwear. So, as an added benefit, your wife might pick up some fashion tips.