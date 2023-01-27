Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thanks to Edgar Allan Poe, I learned what rhythm was in poetry. The experience was painful, so I like to think Poe would approve.

One day, my English teacher stood before the class and read “The Raven” in a high-pitched, singsong voice that sounded like a ginned-up spider monkey. She read the entire poem exaggerating every other syllable to a ridiculous level — because that’s the natural rhythm of a poem written in that meter. ONCE upON a MIDnight DREARy, WHILE i PONdered, WEAK and WEARy ...

