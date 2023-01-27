Thanks to Edgar Allan Poe, I learned what rhythm was in poetry. The experience was painful, so I like to think Poe would approve.
One day, my English teacher stood before the class and read “The Raven” in a high-pitched, singsong voice that sounded like a ginned-up spider monkey. She read the entire poem exaggerating every other syllable to a ridiculous level — because that’s the natural rhythm of a poem written in that meter. ONCE upON a MIDnight DREARy, WHILE i PONdered, WEAK and WEARy ...
By the time she was done, I agreed with the Raven. Nevermore.
Despite that scarring experience, Poe became one of the few classic authors I enjoyed reading as an adolescent. My favorite stories included “The Masque of the Red Death,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Pit and the Pendulum,” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.”
I recall a time at college in Nashville when a group of us were gathered around a bonfire one October night. A theater student from South Carolina dazzled us with an over-the-top reading of “The Tell-Tale Heart.” In a Southern drawl possibly reminiscent of Poe’s own voice (Poe grew up in Virginia), he threw everything he had into it. Hammy or no, by the end the girls were clinging to us under our blankets. Nothing beats a good horror tale for date night.
But Poe was more than master of the macabre. My all-time favorite Poe story is “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” in which he single-handedly invents the modern detective story. Poe referred to it as a “tale of ratiocination.” His Parisian detective, C. August Dupin, is the forerunner of brainy fictional sleuths such as Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot.
Although Poe died in 1849 at age 40 (a death, appropriately enough, shrouded in mystery), he remains one of the most recognizable literary figures in history. References to Poe in popular culture are ubiquitous, and show no signs of abating (the Netflix show “Wednesday” is only the latest). A Wikipedia page has hundreds of allusions to “The Raven” alone.
Speaking of “The Raven,” there’s even a local legend that Poe wrote his signature poem in St. Albans, at a house known as Raven’s Court built in 1833. As the story goes, Poe’s adoptive father was friends with the owner, and Poe allegedly visited there.
Jim Comstock, the late editor and publisher of the West Virginia Hillbilly and a figure nearly as legendary in Appalachia as Poe, was one who spread this story. He reported that a family scrapbook was found in which a former owner of the house not only made the claim but swore by it.
Wyoming County native Mark D’Antoni and his family bought Raven’s Court in the early 2000s. In a 2014 interview with The Register-Herald, D’Antoni said “the local people here for years were very strong in their beliefs that Poe did come to this area and did stay here. This property, a plantation, was originally called Raven’s Wood, back before it was subdivided. The house originally sat on about 400 acres. The thought is that when Poe wrote ‘The Raven’ he was inspired by his visit here. The time frame fits.”
Wherever Poe got his inspiration, most historians think it likely he wrote (or at least finished) the poem at the Brennan Farmhouse along the Hudson River in New York City, where he stayed in 1844 while working as a critic for The Evening Mirror.
The Mirror was where the poem was first published under Poe’s name in 1845. The farmhouse was razed in 1888, but the mantelpiece believed to be from the room where Poe wrote was preserved. The “Raven Mantel” is on display at Columbia University.
“The Raven” was an instant success. In his biography, “Poe,” James M. Hutchisson writes that readers everywhere thrilled to the poem’s “originality and power.” Poe became an overnight sensation, although the fame and good will were short-lived.
Today, 178 years later, it’s still the most famous poem in American literature, arguably in the English language.
To be sure, the poem lends itself to fanciful interpretations. I recall one of my college teachers claiming the raven represented Poe’s alcoholism. That sounds more like a group self-therapy answer than an insight into Gothic literature.
Part of the power of the verse is that it reads like a fevered dream, in which the narrator slowly descends into madness. But when you read about Poe’s life, it seems to me there’s no great mystery as to the poem’s meaning.
His wife, Virginia, was dying of tuberculosis at the time. She is the Lenore in the poem. Poe is projecting his grief and despair at losing her. The narrator vainly searches for hope that he will see his beloved Lenore again. The Raven is there to give him the answer in one, bleak word.
I found a YouTube video of a professional voice actor reading the poem, with the words appearing on screen as he recites it. I played this for my wife, and asked her to describe the feeling it gave her.
She thought for a moment. “Doom,” she said.
Perhaps this hints at why Poe’s image has endured. He fits our gloomy cultural mood today. Of all the 19th century writers we read about in our American Lit classes, Poe feels the most contemporary. It helps that a small industry of scholarship has risen around him.
His multilayered stories fit well with our postmodern mindset. But even if younger generations haven’t read his stories and poems, they sense intuitively that Poe rocks.
The vibe is there for all to see in that famous daguerreotype of him — the deep-set, indifferent eyes; the impish, crooked mouth; the aloof expression. Here indeed is a solitary, tormented soul to whom all introverts and social outcasts can relate.
So, yes, we Americans get Poe. The problem is, when you get Poe, you get the bird, too.