“Things fall apart; the center cannot hold.”
This line by W.B. Yeats from his poem, “The Second Coming,” was written in 1919 shortly after the end of World War I. In two short stanzas, the poem paints a pitiless, apocalyptic picture of a post-war world.
Small wonder the poet was feeling despair, surrounded as he was by chaos and a sea of lost souls. But it wasn’t just the European society of his day he saw collapsing. For Yeats, anarchy was the ultimate fate of all societies.
Like many Americans of my generation, I came to Yeats by way of Joan Didion, who died Dec. 23 at the age of 87 — another authentic voice lost to 2021, a year in which this country has arguably seen substantial crumbling to its center.
Didion included the Yeats poem on the fly page at the beginning of her first nonfiction book, “Slouching Towards Bethlehem.” The evocative title comes from the last line of Yeats’ poem. This collection of essays put her on the map as one of the key writers of the so-called “New Journalism” school of the 1960s and ‘70s.
The title essay is about her time in San Francisco in 1967 at the height of the counterculture movement. “The center was not holding” is her opening line, and she makes it clear she wasn’t just writing about Haight Street hippies. Didion was chronicling the country’s fraying social fabric; San Francisco just happened to be “where the social hemorrhaging was showing up.”
The phrase pops up again as the title of a 2017 film about her life. The documentary “The Center Will Not Hold” was made by her nephew with her cooperation and can be viewed on Netflix.
In the ‘80s, Didion turned to writing about politics and hypocrisy. In the film, she gives a stark assessment of what she learned. “American politics,” she said, “exists to maintain itself, with no relation to the rest of the country.”
I can’t think of a better description of the partisan political factions that dominated 2021.
When I suggest that the American center is crumbling, I don’t mean just the political center. But that’s a good place to start.
The majority of the country has always been in the center of the political spectrum. Conservatives were center right; liberals center left. The differences between them, while real, weren’t insurmountable. One side didn’t declare the other side an enemy of the people. Extremists on either side were a minority.
This is no longer the case. Political moderation is being sacrificed on the altar of hyper-partisanship. We no longer have political moderates; instead we have “independent voters,” a mysterious demographic whose views vacillate like a wacky inflatable tube man at a car dealership.
What’s left of our center is flanked by “far right” and “far left” partisan hacks. These are people — voters and the politicians feeding off them — who support a particular party or ideology over what is morally right or factually true.
Flanking attacks are a basic military tactic, but the flanks aren’t supposed to chew away at their own center. Yet, that is what is happening. America has become an ouroboros devouring itself. The center cannot hold.
This polarization is chipping away at our democratic institutions. Make no mistake — the attempts by the former president and his followers to nullify the results of a free and fair election present a danger to our republic. These efforts culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol by a mob of neo-fascists to stop Congress from executing its constitutionally mandated duty.
Congress held fast — this time. But the efforts didn’t stop there.
With no evidence of fraud, the former president filed more than 60 court challenges. All but one were shot down in rulings by both Democratic- and Republican-appointed judges. The system worked — this time.
As I write this, Republican-controlled states have enacted or are considering laws to allow partisan state legislatures to take control of elections and nullify any results they don’t like. The center cannot hold.
But the pressure isn’t coming just from the right flank. Radical progressives on the left flank also pose a threat. While it’s broader and more cultural, it contributes to polarization just the same. Intolerance and disorder are harmful to a civil society, whether from the right or left.
Granted, “wokeness” and “cancel culture” did not start out as pejoratives, but as corrections. But in 2021, the pendulum swung into Orwellian territory, and even some old-school liberals started to push back.
Comedian Bill Maher has been a vocal critic. “Ten years ago, the Left did not have a crazy section. There was no such thing as ‘woke,’ and now they do have a crazy section, which I call out as a liberal,” Maher said recently on the Joe Scarborough Podcast.
Nowhere is this trend more blatant than in academia. In November, comedian John Cleese of “Monty Python” and “Fawlty Towers” fame canceled an appearance at Cambridge University because a fellow attendee was “blacklisted” for doing an impersonation of Adolf Hitler.
Cleese, a Cambridge alumnus, went on Twitter and said, “I regret that I did the same on a Monty Python show, so I am blacklisting myself before someone else does.”
Most of us don’t have the sardonic wit of Maher and Cleese. But we do know when we’re fed up with political correctness.
Still, disorder is more destructive to society than intolerance and conformity.
2020 and 2021 saw record levels of civil unrest. Protests against police brutality and racism have occurred in more than 2,000 cities and towns in the United States. While most protests were peaceful, some led to riots and violence, and these got saturation coverage on cable news channels. Arson, vandalism and looting in cities have caused an estimated $1-$2 billion in damages.
Unfortunately, little has been accomplished by way of reform; cities remain tinderboxes waiting for the next spark. With civil society crumbling, the center cannot hold.
I’ve barely scratched the surface. I haven’t touched on election denialism, conspiracy theorizing, the rise of anti-science attitudes during a pandemic, or the hostile “us vs. them” rhetoric fueled by social media clickbait and outrage.
So, to 2021, I say good riddance. Will the center hold in 2022? Maybe it can — if, as Americans, we resolve to work together more.
I’m not a prophet. Nor was Didion. But I’ve got this uneasy feeling that Yeats was.