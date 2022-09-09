I find it interesting that turtles figure prominently in the mythology of multiple cultures. Chinese, Indian, Native Americans — all have stories of a giant turtle holding the world on its back.
Turtles were, you might say, the backbone of their cosmology.
There are variations to the cosmic turtle story, but I still like Stephen Hawking’s telling of it at the beginning of his book, “A Brief History of Time”:
“A well-known scientist [some say it was Bertrand Russell] once gave a public lecture on astronomy. He described how the earth orbits around the sun and how the sun, in turn, orbits around the center of a vast collection of stars called our galaxy. At the end of the lecture, a little old lady at the back of the room got up and said: ‘What you have told us is rubbish. The world is really a flat plate supported on the back of a giant tortoise.’ The scientist gave a superior smile before replying, ‘What is the tortoise standing on?’ ‘You’re very clever, young man, very clever,’ said the old lady. ‘But it’s turtles all the way down!’”
Which is one of the greatest philosophical one-liners of all time. It addresses — and answers — the problem of infinite regress. Whether the answer is plausible or not depends on your worldview.
Hawking’s point in sharing the story was that we don’t have final, ultimate answers to big, universal questions. The idea of an infinite chain of cosmic turtles holding up the world was once the established religion, the accepted status quo. Call it conventional wisdom.
Here in the 21st century, Hawking is in and cosmic turtles are out. Hawking replaces turtles with gravity and other fundamental forces of the universe. He stands on the shoulders of Copernicus and Galileo, who defied Roman Catholic Church scholars back in the days when the Church had the universe all figured out.
But the way things are going in our postmodern culture, Hawking’s status could change. All the signs indicate that trust in science is reaching an all-time low.
Societies need underlying assumptions to function. They need a core of shared belief. As long as everyone believed that giant terrapins were holding up the world, things were dandy. But ever since the Enlightenment, religion and science have had an uneasy relationship. Science mostly prevailed, society mostly prospered, and in the gaps religion found a niche.
Today, we have too much information — much of it faulty and misleading — and too little shared reality. Compounding the problem, trust has broken down across the board. This includes trust in science, religion, the media, and our civic institutions.
What is truth today? Hard to say when you’re too dizzy to differentiate the data. Case in point, Americans can’t even agree on whether climate change is real or a hoax.
Consider that an overwhelming majority of climate scientists agree that humans are causing global warming and climate change, and the vast majority of the leading international science organizations concur — including the United Nations’ Panel on Climate Change.
But, here in the U.S., whether you believe in human-caused climate change or not depends on your political affiliation.
Granted, polls show the number of skeptics is dwindling, which is good news. But that still leaves a significant segment of Americans who scoff at the science and dismiss climate scientists as hucksters with an ideological agenda. And since we no longer agree on who’s an expert and who isn’t, these deniers get on the internet and find their own propagandists, their own pseudo-science. Your experts say fossil fuels are bad? Well, mine say they are good. You have facts? I have alternative facts.
The most infamous anti-science stunt was in February 2014 when Republican Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma took a snowball to the Senate floor to “prove” that climate change was a hoax. I only wish the idiocy had stopped there.
Just this past weekend, former President Trump, at a rally in Pennsylvania, went into a rambling diatribe bashing electric cars. Despite showing some support for EVs when in office, he told his audience in the coal-mining town of Wilkes-Barre that we need to “get rid of the stuff.” Nearly everything he said about EVs was wrong, but that didn’t stop the crowd from cheering him on.
The blistering, record-setting temperatures this summer might have changed a few people’s minds. While a heat wave, as such, is weather related, climate change is making them more frequent and intense. Western states, after being baked all summer, now have heat advisories extending into fall, along with continuing drought and threat of fire. The scorching temps are spilling over into the Midwest, and even north. Last Friday, the western Canada province of British Columbia set a new September record of 103.3 degrees.
Which brings me back to our shared reality, or the lack of it. To address human-influenced climate change, humans must operate from a common core of shared values. In short, we need to be on the same page. That’s going to be a challenge, considering all the anti-science zealots and populist-hack politicians out there.
It wouldn’t surprise me if school boards start banning Hawking’s book. Why should we let him indoctrinate our kids with talk of black holes, massive suns, hypothetical subatomic particles and other spaced-out stuff nobody understands?
Science is hard. It might make kids feel uncomfortable.
Perhaps we should just go back to the worldview of the little old lady at the back of the room, and teach kids about the cosmic turtles. After all, kids love turtles. Besides, it’s not like we want our kids to grow up to be scientists or critical thinkers, right?
Irrational, you say? You’re forgetting — our decisions no longer need be rational. That ship has sailed on the rising seas. It’s a choice, and I’ve made mine. I say it’s turtles all the way down.