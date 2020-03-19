Stan Bumgardner: What is Appalachia?

Appalachia evokes an immediate reaction from most people. For some, it’s the backward image of the Hatfield-McCoy Feud or perhaps the ’60s TV show “The Beverly Hillbillies” (although, growing up as a big fan of the show, I still see it more as a family of kind and authentic people in a very fake, gratuitous world). Sadly, these days, Appalachia is viewed more frequently as a failed region, hopelessly ravaged by a dying economy and a deadly drug epidemic.
While we fittingly celebrate our “traditional culture” through events like the Vandalia Gathering, West Virginia Folk Festival, and Mountain State Art & Craft Fair, Appalachia isn’t one thing, one place or one people. It’s a “mixed salad,” to borrow a phrase from Charleston pastor Ron English.
Appalachia, like life itself, can’t be defined in black-and-white concrete terms. We can’t even agree on how it’s pronounced, with some preferring Appalachia with a long A (as in mate), while others, particularly in West Virginia, defiantly adhere to the short a (as in map). For the record, count me solidly among the latter group.
Even the roots of Appalachia have evolved through research. For years, historians portrayed the region primarily as an ancestral and philosophical homeland of the self-reliant Scots-Irish.
Even the term “Scots-Irish,” however, suggests we’ve never been a uniform group. Originally forced from their homeland by England in the 1600s, many of these Protestants, originally from Scotland, lived in the Ulster region of Ireland for upward of a century before emigrating to America. During that time, their native Scottish culture blended with that of the Irish — hence the seemingly contradictory Scots-Irish name.
While they settled all over the East Coast of what would become the United States, many Scots-Irish soon concentrated in the mountains of Appalachia. Today, we can still trace some of our dialect and much of our traditional mountain music to these early settlers.
But historians often overemphasized the Scots-Irish influence at the expense of another cultural group looking for a new beginning — Germans. Historian Gerry Milnes has studied and written extensively about German influence on Appalachia: from our food, to religious practices, to architecture. Even before the formation of our country, Dr. English’s “mixed salad” was taking shape in Appalachia and forming unique self-identities from county to county and even from hollow to hollow, as the mountains divided the people and created distinct cultural cliques.
After the Civil War, the Industrial Revolution spurred a dramatic change in rural Appalachia. As the coal, rail, timber, steel, oil, gas, glass, pottery and other industries boomed, immigrants (mostly from eastern Europe) poured in to work in these labor-intensive fields. They brought with them their own cultures, which soon blended together with others. In the coalfields, you started seeing unique foods, such as Polish spaghetti (kielbasa with marinara).
And while relatively few African-Americans lived in Appalachia before the Civil War — compared to low-lying coastal areas of the East where slavery was widespread — that changed with the end of the war and slavery. African Americans came to Appalachia for the same reason as European immigrants: jobs. They came first to build the railroads and then to mine the coal shipped on those rails.
Although our society segregated these new Appalachians along racial and ethnic lines, their cultures still blended together. For instance, some traditional mountain tunes were adapted with blues chords, giving birth to a new genre of music — country blues — while a traditional African instrument, the banjo, would become a staple of country and western music.
As Appalachia became less isolated in the 20th century thanks to modern transportation and growing cities, immigrants increasingly arrived from Asia, South America, and Africa, each bringing different cultural influences.
So, what is Appalachia? Far from just a mountain range, it’s a mix of various ways of life — much more complex than most Americans (or even Appalachians) believe. Appalachia isn’t one kind of music or food. It’s a vast of array of unique people and places that defy definition.
It’s not always an easy place to live due to the nature of our work and geographic isolation from modern amenities, such as limited access to good health care — in 2019, U.S. News & World Report ranked Kentucky and West Virginia 47th and 48th, respectively, based on their quality of health care.
Life’s been hard here, and we’ve experienced more than our share of tragedies. But adversity can build more self-resilience than centuries-old DNA from an independent-minded people. Adversity can also spark mistrust toward those we hold responsible for these hardships — in particular, those who’ve wielded the reins of power and finance while getting ever richer at the expense of some of the poorest people in the nation.
Yet, even with this skepticism, Appalachians always seem to have an eye toward a better future, if not for ourselves, then for our children — cynical optimists, if you will. Despite our struggles, there’s always a belief that tomorrow might be better if we’d just be allowed to have a say in what tomorrow brings. Far from helplessness, it’s hopefulness and authenticity — often for good, sometimes not so much — that best describe us. But please don’t define us.
In the words of West Virginia poet Muriel Miller Dressler, “I am Appalachia; and, stranger, though you’ve studied me, you still don’t know.”