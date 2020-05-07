State banks working to help smaller companies

Brad Ritchie sees the Paycheck Protection Program as having been a valuable tool for West Virginia’s small businesses during the coronavirus lockdown.
“They still have rent. They still have utilities. I think this loan is going a long way to keeping these people in business,” said Ritchie, president and CEO of Summit Community Bank in Moorefield.
Summit Community Bank is the operating unit of Summit Financial, one of the largest banking companies based in West Virginia. It has a branch in downtown Charleston and one at Southridge.
The Small Business Administration is in its second round of loans under the program, also known as PPP. The first round of loans found larger businesses taking advantage of the program because they had the contacts and paperwork already in place. Summit was still able to help smaller businesses in the first round, Ritchie said.
“We were able to get almost everybody that applied in Phase I except companies that applied on the Thursday the money ran out,” Ritchie said.
The second phase has moved better as smaller companies, particularly self-employed people, have been able to submit applications for loans, Ritchie said. Likewise, the average loan request has been smaller in this round, he said.
At one point, the SBA locked out larger banks from the application process from 4 p.m. to midnight so smaller banks could get their requests processed, Ritchie said. Also, in many cases, applications can receive same-day approval if the supporting documentation is sufficient, he said.
Because loan forgiveness is based on the number of employees who work in the eight weeks after the business receives the loan, the PPP helps some businesses more than others. Thus, some businesses are less likely to apply, Ritchie said.
Hotels and movie theaters that laid off people during the shutdown are not likely to bring them back in the next eight weeks, so they’re not applying for loans in the same way other businesses are, he said.
Ritchie praised Rick Haney, lending relations specialist for the Small Business Administration in West Virginia, for his work in helping businesses with the PPP.
According to the SBA, through May 1 a total of 7,042 PPP applications had been approved in West Virginia for second-round funding. Those loans totaled $460,178,499 for an average of $65,348 per loan.
Nationally, about 71% of loans in the second round have been for $50,000 or less.
As publicly traded companies have released their first-quarter earnings reports, they have disclosed their activity in PPP loans. Through April 28, 2020, Summit had approved 468 PPP loans totaling $83.8 million.
As of mid-April, United Bank, which does business in several states, had processed more than 3,000 loans totaling more than $900 million in PPP’s first phase. That would be an average of about $300,000 per loan. United began lending money again when the second phase began on April 27.
Wheeling-based WesBanco, another regional bank that operates in several states, lent a little over $700 million in the first phase before funding was exhausted. Before the second phase started, it contracted with a third party processor and to set up a more automated system to process loans faster for Round 2.
City Holding Co. of Cross Lanes, the parent of City National Bank, did not provide PPP numbers in its quarterly report, but it did say it had granted deferrals of about $82.2 million for mortgage borrowers and about $377.9 million for commercial borrowers in the quarter because of the coronavirus situation.