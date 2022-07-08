Tuesday, June 28. We fill up our Buick at Mountaineer Mart in Richwood: $4.89 a gallon. This is our first vacation since the initial outbreak of COVID-19, and the price of gasoline is worth seeing grandchildren for the first time in a while.
On the drive from Richwood through Marlinton into Bath County, Virginia, the foliage and farms are lush and green after the mild wet spring. The sky is blue and the world looks so hopeful and promising.
In Virginia we begin to see a few Trump signs — new signs that say TRUMP 2024 — on well-kept barns and front porches. We listen on Sirius XM radio to the Jan. 6 hearings. A 26-year-old White House aide accuses former President Trump of attempting to choke a Secret Service agent. She testified that Trump knew that some in the mob was armed. “Let my people in!” he allegedly yelled. “They aren’t here to hurt me.”
A sign outside a filling station says, “Gas prices are higher than Hunter Biden.”
Wednesday, June 29. I am typing this on my laptop while having breakfast at the Tides Inn resort in Northern Coastal Virginia. Our stay here is a gift from our children, who received wonderful educations in West Virginia then moved to other states for better opportunities.
The patio of this resort looks out over sailboats on the Rappahannock River. Most of the guests here are retired senior citizens. All of us on this patio are white. The women have straw hats or visors and over-sized sunglasses. The men are wearing golf shirts in various sherbet colors. The conversation on the patio is muted, polite over the clink of glassware. Someone asks our waitress, “Can I get a gluten-free muffin?”
In contrast, the conversation when the kitchen door opens is lively and loud. Cooks, waitresses and busboys—all persons of color— are engaging in good-natured banter.
I take a stroll around a boardwalk that encircles the resort. Black men with graying hair are tending the grounds in the hot sun. Younger men of color are parking cars and carrying luggage. Except for the clothing and electronic devices, this scene could be any plantation in the antebellum South.
I drive into Kilmarnock, a little town with boutiques and shops under colorful awnings. Most of the shops and eateries have help wanted signs.
Thursday, June 30. It’s noon and we just checked out of The Tides. Sirius radio is airing the swearing in of the first African-American woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. Pole banners all along Main Street in Kilmarnock are honoring veterans from American wars. Nine out of 10 of them are persons of color.
While my husband drives, I consult my phone for research. Both George Washington and Robert E. Lee owned property around here. No one knows for sure if young George never told a lie, but he did inherit about 30 slaves at the age of 11. At that time of his death, he and his wife’s estate owned 317 enslaved human beings. He was known for treating his slaves with encouragement and rewards instead of harshness.
We pass Washington and Lee High School in “Historic Montross, Virginia.” Lee inherited about 30 slaves from his mother and, like Washington, married into the prominent Custis family who owned hundreds.
Today, we drive out of Virginia into Maryland. Traffic gets worse as we near Washington, D.C. The bridge over the Potomac River is down to one-lane and cars are at a standstill for three miles both ways. We are stuck here, idling and burning $5 a gallon fossil fuels behind a Korean-made electric car with a Biden-Harris bumper sticker.
In 72 hours we have passed through possibly the reddest counties in America and into one of the bluest. Maryland is holding its primary election on July 19, and hundreds of campaign signs have been planted along Route 301, a main northern conduit into Annapolis. Big signs — none of those flimsy corrugated jobs that poke into the ground with stiff wires. They all have photos of the candidates, and with the exception of two or three, all are persons of color. In eastern Maryland, a once enslaved race of people has taken democracy at its word and is using the vote to gain control of their destiny.
Friday, July 1. My husband is 71 years old today, and our grandchildren have made him a Funfetti cake and handmade birthday cards. Our daughter’s father in-law is grilling brats and burgers on the Chesapeake Bay where he attended the Naval Academy 45 years ago.
More research: Slave ships sailed into the Chesapeake Bay as early as 1619. By 1775, there were more than 250,000 enslaved people in the region, nearly one-third of the region’s population.
All of us are quite opinionated, and I’m thankful that this wing of our family pretty much agrees on politics. The kids, though, are tired of our noisy debating. They have been rehearsing “Country Roads” and are trying to get us to watch them.
Saturday, July 2. The rising mountains in the west beckon us home. We get back in time to join a community gathering at Cherry Hill Country Club in Richwood for hot dogs and fireworks. A deejay has made a Fourth of July playlist: Just as they start the fireworks, Lee Greenwood belts out the anthem that drew us all together after 9/11.
“I’d thank my God above/To be living here today/’Cause the flag still stands for freedom/And they can’t take that away.”
Someone at our table jokes, “Oh yes they can!” At the exact same time, a good friend of ours and I say “Amen!” But he’s thinking gun rights, and I’m thinking women’s rights.
And yet we’re doing OK in the little mountain town we call home in 2022 America. We disagree on many national political issues, but we continue to worship, work and play together. It’s encouraging to see so many children this evening, romping around on the grass in their patriotic togs their moms picked out for them.
I want to believe they are safe here, but I know the parents of the tiny town of Uvalde, Texas, had that belief shattered. So did the peaceful Highland Park suburb of Chicago, where another mere child got his hands on a paramilitary-grade weapon and took his anger out on innocent people at a Fourth of July parade.
“Dear God,” my husband said as we watched the all too familiar news report. “Nobody is safe.”