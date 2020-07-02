Tim Brady: Charleston tourism poised for comeback

There’s no question that the tourism industry has been upended by COVID-19. And in Charleston it hits particularly hard due to our emphasis on the conference and convention business. Clearly, an industry predicated on putting large numbers of people in a defined space will see a slower recovery.
With that being said, I’m optimistic for my city and my state. And I’ve got research to back up that optimism.
Longwoods International is a leading tourism research company. Throughout the pandemic they’ve been surveying prospective travelers to gauge consumer sentiment and confidence. They’ve provided new data weekly. According to the most recent survey, 69% of American travelers say they are changing their travel plans because of the coronavirus pandemic. But what does that mean? What changes are they making?
Twenty-nine percent of Americans surveyed said they were changing their travel destination to one they can drive to. Being within a day’s drive of a large portion of the country’s population makes Charleston a geographic winner.
But wait. There’s more.
Fifty percent of respondents said they want to relax by a lake or river. Thirty-four percent want to visit a state or national park. Thirty percent want to go on a bike ride or a hike. Outdoor adventure, limited people and wide-open spaces are the amenities travelers want this summer and fall. As you start to parse the data, you begin to realize that West Virginia sits in an advantageous position. Big cities and crowded beaches are out. Small towns, parks and rivers are in.
Anecdotally, we’ve seen this in practice. Recently a couple from Ohio ended up in Charleston after just hopping in the car, destination unknown. They did a quick Google search to see if our hotels were open, booked a room and stayed for a couple of days. They dined outdoors, wandered our streets and spent money in several local retailers. They felt safe here.
Which leads to another key finding in the weekly Longwoods research: all of this is underpinned by a desire by American travelers for safety. Forty-three percent of those surveyed said they were more likely to support businesses which demonstrate a thorough plan for hygiene. Thirty-four percent want social distancing to be enforced, as well as to see the use of PPE by staff.
I encourage our local businesses to lean into the notion of health and safety in marketing and social media. Show your staff wearing masks. Post online your hygiene protocols. Don’t be afraid to share this information -- it’s what visitors and guests want to see.
As we head into the heart of summer in the Mountain State, there is reason for optimism. But there is also cause for vigilance. Our tourism economy can rebound, the right pieces are in place. But we must operate safely, and we must project safety and security to our potential visitors.
Tourism will rebound. Wanderlust is universal. Humans as a species are inherently curious and desire exploration. And what better place to explore than hip, historic Charleston, West Virginia.