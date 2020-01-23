WV legislation would create opportunities through educational investment

At the Legislature, we often hear from both businesses considering locating in our state and established West Virginia businesses that their most pressing need is a skilled, drug-free workforce.
Yet state leaders have largely failed to address these needs. West Virginia must develop and invest in a comprehensive plan to help our students obtain the skills required by companies who want to operate here.
One of the most common reasons West Virginians leave our state is simply because they can’t find the job that they want. In order to change West Virginia from a departure state into a destination state, we must create opportunities for those who choose to live, work and raise their families here.
For decades throughout the United States, including here in West Virginia, our students have been encouraged to seek post-secondary education at a four-year college or university. For many, a bachelor’s degree or higher is a great choice for a rewarding career. But for many others, it is not the right fit and may lead to an unfinished degree and underemployment. Our dedicated educators have been telling state leaders for years that a one-size-fits-all approach just doesn’t work — our students need options and opportunities, and they need to start learning about various paths to career success much earlier.
With the bipartisan passage of Senate Bill 1 last year, the state Legislature helped make it easier for students to obtain post-secondary education through the West Virginia Invests grant program. The program covers “last dollar in” tuition and fees at participating two-year and four-year public institutions. Students can earn a certificate or associate degree in specific, high-demand fields.
Many of our high school career and technical education centers, formerly known as vocational schools, do not receive adequate funding to maintain courses to train students on in-demand skills for high-need jobs. We need all of our CTE centers to prepare our students for the jobs available right now that lead to real careers and good, steady wages that can support a family.
However, we have a piece missing in our CTE efforts in West Virginia: Our students should start in middle school. During the statewide education forums last year, we heard in each corner of West Virginia that our children need earlier access to career and technical education.
Participation in CTE in middle school would allow students to explore a variety of careers without the pressure to commit to a path. Middle school CTE courses encourage students to start developing career skills like leadership development and teamwork. Students learn important life skills, including planning, budgeting and time management.
We know that middle school CTE programs enhance our students’ workforce placement and high school graduation rate. A good example is Marshall County, where students have access to CTE in middle school and in which 75 percent of students participate. High school CTE, two-year college programs and trade apprenticeship participation are higher than in many counties where students do not have the same opportunities. The demand for CTE is there — from both students and employers.
What if West Virginia had the most skilled workforce of any of the 50 states? What if each West Virginia student was encouraged to participate in and be informed about educational opportunities that could lead to lucrative employment right out of high school or give them a head start on entering the field of their choice?
It all starts by connecting with students at an early age and introducing them to the wide spectrum of skills they can learn in high school or at our community and technical colleges.
As we have for several years, Democrats in the West Virginia Legislature will again offer legislation to put our middle school students first by opening up career and technical education to them. We have introduced House Bill 2448 and Senate Bill 557.
House Bill 2448, the Middle School Technical Education Program Act, will better prepare middle school students to take advantage of state CTE programs through an elective course. The goal is to improve students’ college and career awareness prior to high school.
Senate Bill 557 creates a competitive grant program for CTE in middle schools. It allows faculty to evaluate the needs of students, develop curriculum concentrating in high-demand fields and apply for funding. Both bills provide the local flexibility needed to be successful, an additional theme we repeatedly heard during the education forums.
It is our hope the time is now right to pass these important pieces of legislation. We believe our state will create opportunities by investing in an educated and skilled workforce ready for the jobs of today and the jobs of tomorrow.