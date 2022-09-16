A parent should never bury their child. Sabrina Greaser did just that four years ago. The ensuing trauma sent her down a dangerous path.
“It caused a lot of problems,” Greaser said.
Her son was only 12 when he died in a car accident. Alcohol had been Greaser’s vice in the past, and in this time of unimaginable grief, she turned to the bottle.
“I stayed down in it for two years — I lost my marriage and a lot of relationships.”
The depression of losing her son, coupled with the shame of falling into destructive habits kept Greaser from being able to turn her life around.
Two years ago saw a change — Greaser was sick and tired of being sick and tired. She quit drinking and began looking for what would come next. Then she found Communities of Healing. As the group itself puts it, Communities of Healing is a “recovery-to-work ecosystem program designed to spur small-business development and employ West Virginians healing from addiction through the growth of social entrepreneurship.”
Tammy Jordan founded the program more than a decade ago, as an extension of her Fruits of Labor program, a nationally certified culinary and agricultural training center.
Greaser is learning the ins and outs of restaurant and barista work through the program.
“The past two years have been amazing, and working here with Communities of Healing and Fruits of Labor, having the opportunity to get my life back together and not be judged, and knowing that I can succeed at anything that I want to is amazing,” Greaser said.
Greaser, for the first time in a long time, is excited to use where the future takes her.
“I think this program is incredible,” Greaser said. “I really think it’s important to help people — we don’t know anybody’s story, and to sit there and judge them and not give them a chance is really detrimental to their recovery.”
Greaser hopes that people look past the stigma of being an addict. “When you don’t give people a chance, and they’re already in that dark hole, they end up giving up and they could turn to drugs or crime,” Greaser said.
“I really think this program is helping people get their confidence back, we don’t have to keep on living that life, and I think that’s really important — just knowing that there are people out there that have open arms that want to help us.”
‘How do I help?’
Judy Moore is the deputy director at the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, as well as executive director of the West Virginia Hive Network. Through her work with the Hive, she helps train business leaders who will take on the clients in recovery. She works closely with Jordan.
“I met Tammy Jordan a number of years ago, and we immediately had a personal connection — it was obvious that Tammy and I were soul sisters, and Tammy’s passion for individuals in recovery is just something that has just really won me over,” Moore said.
Jordan spent the early part of her career at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It was a little over two decades ago that she began a side business growing foods for local businesses. It grew into more, including catering and flowers.
The side hustles eventually became Jordan’s priority, and she left the federal job to focus on her Rainelle business location. It was there that Jordan began seeing the dramatic, and worsening, effects of the state’s opioid epidemic.
Missionary work took her to a women’s prison 13 years ago. It changed her life.
“While I was sitting in the room for visitation, and I could see the ladies standing by the windows and looking outside — it was just a, I don’t know, it’s such a difficult time in someone’s life,” Jordan said. “It really touched my heart.”
Jordan’s first instinct was to help. “From that, I spent two years planning every single day — I was completely consumed with how do I help this situation,” Jordan said. “So 10 years ago we launched our training for individuals in recovery and it helps with that transition from prison, from regional jails, or other recovery facilities.”
In addition to Alderson, there are now training facilities in Montgomery and Beckley.
“We’ve worked for the last six years of looking at how do we grow the program even beyond the Rainelle community, and that allowed the opportunity in the last few months to launch three new cafe and bakery locations across the region.”
The workers in recovery are not the only ones who are learning new skills, Jordan said.
“Individuals are able to naturally interact with someone in recovery, and they learn their story a little bit at a time or they see that hope and they see that transition,” Jordan said.
The result of these effortless interactions is more stigma reduction. “Because it’s happening organically and naturally, every single day, our customers know that every time they come in and buy a loaf of bread, they’re supporting recovery efforts,” Jordan said.
‘Everyone can support a program like this’
Communities of Healing partners with the Hive in order to help the clients in recovery find work.
“We we work with small-business owners, entrepreneurs who are in the process of starting a business or have an idea that they want to get off the ground,” Moore said. “I have been a business owner myself, and therefore, I know that the services that the Hive provides are crucial to the success of the business.”
While it is a team effort from more than a dozen to make both the Hive and Communities of Healing successful, Moore refers to it as “Team Jordan.”
“Anyone that’s ever worked with Team Jordan knows that she has everything well thought out, and we at the Hive like to work like that, too,” Moore said. “The team came together and strategized. We came up with a very good program. Over the course of time, we have continued to tweak it, but for the most part the program is still how it how it was in the beginning, just because we had gone through such an enormous amount of strategy in putting everything together.”
The Hive’s goal is to have 30 businesses fully trained.
“We we will have met that goal whenever they finish at the end of the year, but we are still looking for ways to reach more businesses,” Moore said.
Moore added that everyone should understand why there is such a need for this type of training in the state hardest hit by the opioid epidemic.
“Fighting addiction has just become a big black hole, especially for Southern West Virginia who have been so severely hit by the downturn of the coal industry,” Moore said. “This training really provides new opportunity for individuals that got got sucked into this life that they really didn’t belong in. They didn’t want to be there, but they didn’t know where else to turn and everyone deserves a second chance.”
She hopes that more will learn about the services offered and help Communities of Healing grow.
“I think probably a lot of people have not yet heard about Communities of Healing, and so it would be great if everyone in West Virginia knew that there was such a program and what we’re attempting to do in Southern West Virginia,” Moore said. “Hopefully they can get on board one way or another and everyone can support a program like this.”
There’s a lot of room for partners, Moore noted.
“Thankfully, there’s a lot of interest and work from other groups and organizations, working with individuals in recovery, and we’ve built partnerships with a lot of them, but there are still tons of them that we’re not working with,” Moore said.
Samantha Phillips, owner of Sage and Lila Company, is one of the businesses involved with Communities of Healing. In a statement on the Hive’s website, Phillips said that their business wants to offer a support system as well as offer encouragement through the recovery process.
“We want to help build this recovery-safe community so that West Virginia residents struggling with addiction can receive the help and support that they need,” Phillips said. “We are passionate about doing this because our family is one of the thousands of families in West Virginia that have been affected by addiction, and we are anxious to be a part of the solution to our state’s addiction problem.”
An increase in businesses being involved can show the community this is a program worth supporting, Moore added.
“There are thousands of businesses in West Virginia, and they all could be ideal for offering jobs to individuals in recovery,” Moore said. “We would put a call out to them that if they’re interested, regardless of where they’re located in the state, they should reach out and let us know, because that could help us build that next iteration of the program.”
More information on the programs can be found at wvhive.com/communities-of-healing, and www.fruitsoflaborinc.com/communities-of-healing.