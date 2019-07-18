Andrea Bond: CVB your connection to everything 'Hip, Historic, Almost Heaven'

As one of the folks who helps staff the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau Visitor Center at Capitol Market, I invite you to stop by and discover Hip, Historic, Almost Heaven Charleston.
The Visitor Center handles more than 1,000 assists per year from all over the United States and even worldwide. Major events — like the U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships and the International Mrs., Miss and Miss Teen International Pageants — typically result in a huge influx of visitors to the Charleston area, and they’re all looking for great places to eat and fun things to do in their spare time.
The Visitors Center has many functions. We supply guests with area directories, maps and inspiration guides; we help them find restaurants within walking distance of their hotels; and we offer suggestions on fun things to see and do in the area, just to name a few ways we have helped out our guests.
We also encourage travelers to sign our visitors’ book. Knowing where our visitors come from and their reason for visiting helps us track our demographics and better serve future guests.
Even if you’re local, we’d love to have you stop by and chat with the Visitor Center staff, whether you’re looking for things to do or if perhaps you have some ideas about activities and attractions you’d like to see in Charleston. We’re always open to hearing your thoughts, and we’re privileged to work with Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, who understands the economic value of tourism and its benefit to the city’s image.
The Visitor Center can provide you with information on upcoming fairs and festivals, concerts and theatrical performances. We might even help you discover something fun to do that you haven’t tried before: Have you visited the State Museum of West Virginia at the State Capitol Complex? Admission is free to this amazing collection of artifacts and stories presented with audio-visual effects. Or, have you paddled a kayak on the Coal or Elk rivers? Both rivers have established water trails and outfitters that offer rental boats and shuttle service.
As a 25-year resident of the Charleston area, even I am constantly discovering new and amazing things about this place.
The Charleston CVB forms a unique partnership with another nonprofit in operating its Visitor Center at Capitol Market. Signs on the interstate direct travelers to the Visitor Center (and, in fact, the center has seen a 40 percent increase in traffic since the signs were erected). Once drawn to the market, those visitors often stay to grab a bite to eat or pick up a handcrafted souvenir from the West Virginia Marketplace.
At the market, the Charleston CVB also maintains two brochure racks stocked with local, regional and statewide materials. Visitors can pick up city maps; guides to area shops, restaurants and hotels; state travel guides and brochures from tourist attractions around the state.
Most people just want to know what there is to see and do in the area, while others are looking for a specific activity or attraction. And, if we don’t have the literature on hand, we’re happy to look up that information online or provide you with another reference.
That’s where our partnership with other CVBs and the West Virginia Tourism Office comes in handy. Tourists don’t care about county lines or city limits; they just want to know what there is to do within a short drive.
We maintain a great relationship with other visitor centers throughout the state, including West Virginia’s eight Welcome Centers. We also work with the cities of South Charleston, Dunbar, Nitro and St. Albans to promote their businesses and attractions as part of the Kanawha Valley. So if someone is interested in antique shopping, for example, we can direct them not just to the shops in Charleston, but to the antique malls in South Charleston and Nitro.
Regardless of where you’re headed, we’re ready and able to assist with your travel plans. If you can’t make it over to the Visitor Center, visit the Charleston CVB online at charlestonwv.com. The website maintains an up-to-date calendar of events as well as other tourist information about the Charleston area. You can also order or download your free travel guide to Hip, Historic, Almost Heaven Charleston.