Appalachian studies resources a click away

Appalachia is an evolving region. From New York to Georgia, people, places and events are changing, growing and building on the traditions and heritage that shape it. Organizations dedicated to serving the area make access to their projects and programs available online and in print.
Still: The Journal is an online literary magazine publishing Appalachian literary, visual and musical artists since 2009. Still: The Journal was awarded the e-Appalachia Award for Outstanding Website from the Appalachian Studies Association in March 2014. The award is presented annually “in recognition of an outstanding website that provides insight on Appalachia and its people, or provides a vital community service to Appalachia.” Information content of back issues is available online. Subjects include fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction, interviews, featured artists, reviews and contests. (stilljournal.net)
Appalachian Magazine began as a blog in 2013 by Jeremy T.K. Farley to share the stories he heard from his grandparents as they recounted life in Mingo County coal mining towns. The magazine showcases tourism opportunities, history and lifestyle as well as dialogue about the challenges faced by the region. Articles are published on the website and printed in the biannual hardcopy edition of the magazine. (appalachianmagazine.com)
Goldenseal, the magazine of West Virginia traditional life, is produced by the Department of Arts, Culture and History and takes its stories from the recollections of West Virginians living throughout the state. Oral history fieldwork and documentary photography are showcased in four issues per year, with articles on subjects such as labor history, folklore, music, farming, religion, traditional crafts, food and politics. Issues can be purchased online (wvculture.org/goldenseal).
Indexes of the publication by year and subject can be found on the website where current and back publications, if still available, can be ordered. “The Goldenseal Book of the Mine Wars” is also available on the website.
“Inside Appalachia” tells the stories of the region’s people and how they live today. From health care to hot rods, the program brings in-depth audio tours of Appalachia’s history, food, music and culture. “Inside Appalachia” can be streamed as a podcast, and its videos are available online at West Virginia Public Broadcasting (wvpublic.org/programs/inside-appalachia). The program is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with help from public radio stations in Kentucky, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.
The West Virginia Humanities Council serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. Formed in 1974 at the invitation of the National Endowment for the Humanities, visitors to its site can access e-WV, the online West Virginia Encyclopedia, which is a comprehensive reference resource for the Mountain State. It offers thousands of articles on West Virginia’s people and places, history, arts, science and culture. (wvhumanities.org, wvencyclopedia.org)
The council partners with West Virginia University Press to bring back the state’s classic literary works with introductions by contemporary scholars in new editions. The goal of the series is to help new generations of readers discover out-of-print texts that highlight the culture and diversity of West Virginia. The books are available through WVU Press. (wvupressonline.com)
The Appalachian Studies Association, headquartered at Marshall University in Huntington, was formed in 1977 to promote dialogue and research about the Appalachian experience. ASA produces a journal, The Journal of Appalachian Studies, published twice a year with support from Marshall University. It was first published in 1989.
The ASA also hosts the Annual Appalachian Studies Conference, featuring Appalachian scholars and educators who discuss a variety of topics. This year’s 43rd annual conference, planned for March 12 to 15 at the University of Kentucky, unfortunately had to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The theme was to be “Appalachian Understories,” with sessions focusing on environment, black Appalachians, women, gender and sexuality, health and arts, highlighting diverse Appalachian voices. (appalachianstudies.org)
The Center for Appalachian Studies is an interdisciplinary program of the Appalachian State University College of Arts and Sciences. Established in 1978, it coordinates and promotes academic programs, public programs and research activities on the Appalachian Mountain region. Built on the work of generations of Appalachian scholars including Cratis Williams, who is considered the father of Appalachian studies, the Center works to illuminate and sustain the region’s history, cultures, communities and ecology. (appcenter.appstate.edu)
The Loyal Jones Appalachian Center at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, features an online learning center where visitors can find information about center exhibits, online collections and student works, as well as subscribe to or download copies of the center’s newsletter. (berea.edu/appalachian-center)