The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society, the nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve, study and publish the transportation history of the C&O Railway and its surrounding industries, has recently collaborated with digital artist Kenneth Miller, of Roanoke, Virginia, to rescue a nearly forgotten piece of New River Gorge history.
The famed, 100-room Dunglen Hotel, which stood from 1901-1930, was one of the most famous landmarks near the Chesapeake & Ohio rail town of Thurmond. (Alternate spellings have it as the Dun Glen Hotel.)
Built by Thomas G. McKell to be the finest hotel in Southern West Virginia’s coalfields, it was nicknamed the “Little Monte Carlo” and sat four-and-a-half stories high on the banks of the New River.
After being passed to his son, William McKell, upon his death in 1904, the growth of the Dunglen Hotel was tied to the prosperity of Thurmond, which was being flooded with workers as the local economy grew.
However, very few photographs or artifacts survive of the gigantic structure that loomed beside the rushing New River across from Thurmond city limits.
One of two hotels at the commercial hub of the New River Gorge’s coalfields in the 20th century, not even an interior photo of the Dunglen Hotel is known to exist, though documents say the state-of-the-art hotel boasted a luxurious lobby, electric lighting, steam heat, a well-known bar stocked with the finest liquor, extensive gambling opportunities, and even a bank, grocer, drug store, shoe shop, and barbershop.
Dunglen collectiblesHowever, thanks to a discovery of Dunglen Hotel letterhead dated 1907, found in a C&O Historical Society member’s private collection, a never-seen logo from the hotel is now featured in a line of history-themed products available for sale in support of the nonprofit organization.
The idea behind the Dunglen product line was to create products inspired by the time period when the famous hotel stood brightly in Thurmond, juxtaposed against the wilds of the New River Gorge.
For example, the C&O Historical Society designed a drinking mug featuring the Dunglen Hotel logo to fit as something that could have been seen on a table in the hotel’s famous bar, crowded with the sights and sounds of gambling and talk of coal boom-and-bust cycles.
The organization is also planning a custom collaboration with the Blenko Glass Company in Milton.
Miller reflected on the personal meaning behind his remastering process, by which he took the letterhead’s logo and recreated the art by hand using Adobe Illustrator software.
“I like being able to accurately replicate something of the past that almost nobody has seen in this modern world. Hotel, railroad logo, or signage, it is bringing something back to life, even if only in a digital world. The past is so easily dismissed by folks, and most people seem to forget that what is past may well have been vital and living. Recreating things bring them back to life, even if for a short time,” Miller said.
As opposed to having the software automatically trace the 1907 letterhead, Miller painstakingly hand drew the logo to recreate the Dunglen Hotel’s emblem in exacting detail.
The sale of history-themed items on ChessieShop.com allows the nonprofit organization to continue its archival and publication mission that has preserved and shared the history of topics such as the Dunglen, since its founding in Alderson in 1969. The C&OHS operates only on its membership dues, earned revenue, and donations.
Coal barons, ballrooms and gambling
Not only was the Dunglen Hotel a place where blue-collar workers could unwind outside of Thurmond city limits, where certain vices of the era were prohibited, the hotel also became a center for white-collar coalfield business.
The Dunglen was the site of the region’s largest coal mine transaction, when a representative for the Berwind-White Coal Mining Company delivered a $1.25 million check to the room of W.P. Rend as payment for Rend’s coal mines at Minden.
A new auditorium was added in 1921, under the direction of hotel manager H.T. Lyttleton, with the opening dance, along with a midnight luncheon, recorded as having taken place on Nov. 10 with wide attendance. Nick Whyte’s well-known band from Clarksburg provided music for the 9 p.m. inaugural dance on a pristine, 150-couple, maple floor. Festivities lasted until 2 a.m.
Orchestras from distant cities would play events at the hotel throughout the Dunglen’s history.
The most commonly known piece of Dunglen history is the world’s longest continuous poker game that took place at the hotel, which stretched to 14 years, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
According to the C&O Historical Society, the Dunglen’s infamous reputation still reverberates nearly 100 years after the hotel was burned down by arsonists on July 22, 1930.
To those familiar with the area’s history, mere mention of the hotel’s name invokes stories associated with what was called the “Dodge City of the East.”
New River Gorge’s vivid history
Two sayings also survive in New River Gorge lore that describes the rowdy culture of the rail towns around Thurmond: “No Sunday west of Clifton Forge and no God west of Hinton” and “The only difference between Hell and Thurmond is that a river runs through Thurmond.”
If given the chance, the English journalist and poet Rudyard Kipling might have called Thurmond “Appalachia’s Mandalay.”
The language Kipling used to describe British India could be applied to Thurmond almost identically.
The C&OHS hopes this project starts bringing the history of the New River Gorge back to life just as vividly.
Miller reflected on the deep meaning of this project, saying, “The Dunglen was one of a series of famous hotels or places in history that are almost forgotten today. Recreating their logos allows the continuation of a great history that is almost totally lost. The story of these places is virtually vanished, in many cases, with little to show someone today.”
The C&O Historical Society’s Business Office & Archive is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be contacted at 540-862-2210 by phone or by email at cohs@cohs.org.
The C&OHS archive database is available online at archives.cohs.org. Updates and additional information can be found on Facebook under @cohs.orgor on Instagram under @ChessiesRoad.