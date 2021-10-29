All roads lead to WVU Medicine Children’s, thanks to a month-long partnership with 36 West Virginia automobile dealers supporting life-changing care for Mountain State children and families.
Together, the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association members raised $661,750 for the hospital emerging on West Virginia University’s Evansdale campus.
“The West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association has developed an incomparable reputation throughout the region, much thanks to its members,” WVADA President Jared Wyrick said. “It’s inspiring to see dealerships join together to help raise the necessary funds needed to improve the health of West Virginia kids. WVU Medicine Children’s treats children from every corner of our state, and we are honored to be able to give back.”
Throughout the entire month of August, participating auto dealers contributed $100 from every vehicle sale or made a generous donation to support the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
The nine-story, 150-bed hospital is under construction on WVU Medicine’s main campus in Morgantown, next to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
“It’s heartwarming to see West Virginia’s automotive dealers join together to raise critical funds needed to ensure our children have healthier futures,” said Amy L. Bush, chief operating officer for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. “These auto dealers understand the statewide impact of this transformative facility. We appreciate their outstanding efforts and look forward to continuing the partnership.”
Participating West Virginia auto dealerships included:
• Bill Cole Automall, West Virginia
• Bill Cole Automall, Kentucky
• Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram, Morgantown
• Dan Cava Toyota World, Fairmont
• Easy Eddie’s Used Auto, Clarksburg
• Elkins Auto; Fordland and Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram, Elkins
• Greenbrier Chevrolet Buick, Lewisburg
• Greenbrier Ford Inc., Lewisburg
• Greenbrier Motor Co. Inc., Lewisburg
• Harry Green Chevrolet, Clarksburg
• Harry Green Nissan, Clarksburg
• Harry Green Pre-Owned, Clarksburg
• Jenkins Hyundai, Bridgeport
• Jenkins Subaru, Bridgeport
• Mid-State Chevrolet Buick, Sutton
• Mid-State Ford, Summersville
• Mountaineer Ford Lincoln, Beckley
• Mountaineer Mitsubishi, Beckley
• Northside Chevrolet Buick GMC, Summersville
• Northside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Summersville
• Performance Chevrolet, Elkins
• Premier Chevrolet Buick and GMC, Morgantown
• Premier Nissan, Morgantown
• Superior Toyota, Parkersburg
• Thornhill Toyota, Chapmanville
• Todd Judy Ford East, Charleston/Marmet
• Todd Judy Ford West, Patrick Street Plaza, Charleston
• Toothman Ford, Grafton
• Toothman & Sowers Ford, White Hall
• University Mercedes-Benz, Morgantown
• University Mitsubishi, Morgantown
• University Toyota, Morgantown
• Whitehall Auto Sales, Summersville
• Yes Chevrolet, Hurricane
• Yes Ford, Huntington.
Gifts made through the West Virginia automobile dealers are supporting the “Grow Children’s” capital campaign, which seeks to raise $60 million in private funds for the new hospital and associated program improvements.
About WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
Expected to open next year, the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is a fully integrated facility that will provide specialized, high-level care in areas such as comprehensive heart, pulmonary, neuro, cancer, orthopaedic, dental, craniomaxillofacial, ENT, ophthalmology, gastrointestinal, urology, surgical and trauma.
Facilities will include:
• A Pediatric Intensive Care unit
• A Neonatal Intensive Care unit
• A Pediatric Acute Care unit
• A Pediatric Emergency Department
• Advanced pediatric imaging
• A Birthing Center
• Pediatric operating rooms, cardiac catheterization, interventional radiology and endoscopy facilities
• A medical office building, including WVU Medicine Children’s Heart Center, a cancer and blood disorder center and a maternal-fetal medicine clinic.
The new hospital will serve the state and region, providing care to children while keeping their families close to home through state clinics and community hospitals.
Patient and family resources at WVU Children’s Hospital will include private inpatient rooms, an onsite pharmacy, a cafeteria and a gift shop.
To learn more about contributing to this effort, call 304-598-4346 or visit WVUMedicine.org/GrowChildrens.
All gifts are made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of West Virginia University.