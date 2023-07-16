On Nov. 4, 2022, the first bench was installed on Main Street in St. Albans.
It was for my brother, Tom Austin. When I posted a message of thanks to the Chandler family on social media to thank them for letting me place the bench in front of their Main Street store, an explosion of kindness took place in St. Albans.
The phone rang off the hook at the Chamber office where I work. Over the next seven months, 134 people called wanting to donate a bench to our fair city in honor of — or in memory of — a loved one. One hundred and 34 kind and generous people.
As we know, Main Street in St. Albans is not long enough to accommodate that many benches. So, we turned the corner and began putting benches on B Street, too. Then, we added down the steps at the end of Main to the St. Albans Loop. All in all, we have honored 61 people and groups on 48 benches.
It was a long seven months of phone calls, text messages, and emails. It was a long seven months of scheduling and installations. It was a long seven months of early morning meetings with families. It was a long seven months of taking pictures, posting pictures, and emailing pictures — and mailing newsletters to families.
But even more importantly, it was a heartwarming seven months of meeting the nicest people who came to Main Street with their benches. They came from St. Albans; Teays Valley; Charleston; Ohio; Charlotte, North Carolina; Lake Norman, N.C.; and Atlanta — all because they love this town and have memories here. Once you grow up here and move away, you still feel the tug of this town on your heartstrings. St. Albans gets under your skin — and stays there.
Thanks to everyone who donated benches — and a special thanks to the loyal, kind, and hardworking St. Albans Public Works crew who met me with a smile on Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m. for installation from November through June. What a great project! What a great town! St. Albans — good character lives here!
Dan and Karen Janney from Cross Lanes made most of the bench dedication plaques. Dan is a 1965 graduate of St. Albans High School and owns his own sign business. They were loyal about making the most beautiful designs that touched the hearts of the bench donors.
Mayor Scott James was a visionary in allowing me to run with this project after placing the first bench on Main Street. Little did we know how many benches would find their way to our town. We think that the benches make St. Albans even more welcoming. They seem to say “Sit and stay a while. Enjoy our town and its nice people. Explore, eat, and shop!”
When St. Albans had its YakFest festival on Main Street in June, all of the benches were filled all weekend long with people listening to live music, talking with friends, having a bite to eat — and just having fun! It warmed my heart in wonderful ways. The St. Albans Main Street benches — what did we ever do without them?
Among the bench donors:
- The St. Albans High School Class of 1955-1956. Their football team won the state championship their senior year.
- Tim Quinlan, Tim Henrich, and Brent Estep (SAHS Class of 1982) donated two benches: one to honor their high school class and one to honor former St. Albans Mayor Eddie Bassitt. They said that the mayor stopped by the high school each day and showed a sincere interest in the students. They have never forgotten that caring gesture.
- Lou Dent (SAHS Class of 1970) placed a bench in memory of her twin sister, Sue Dent, who died much too young.
- Bob Fulmer and his family placed a bench on B Street near the St. Albans Fire Department in memory of their father, St. Albans Fire Chief Gene Fulmer. They said that they love sitting on the bench and looking across the street at the place that their father worked and the place they visited often during their childhood. Good memories there are abundant.
- The Pistore family honored matriarch Clara Pistore with a bench, who, along with her husband, Bill, owned the St. Albans IGA grocery store on Kanawha Terrace.
- Christy Scott McIntyre, the regional manager/vice president of City National Bank in St. Albans, placed a bench in honor of her best friend, Annette Burns, who died during the COVID-10 pandemic.
- My favorite picture and story of the project is about Sandy Call, who owns the Bridge Road Bistro in Charleston and who put a bench in front of Coal River Coffee in memory of her father. Sandy eloped on Valentine’s Day and the next morning was on Main Street with her new husband, Shane Higginbotham, and the bench. They were so happy, they actually glowed! They shared their joy with our town, and it was a wonderful experience for me!
The idea of benches is spreading around town. St. Albans Police Chief Marc Gilbert had a bench placed at their new headquarters on MacCorkle Avenue to commemorate their new building.
The list goes on and on. And so do the memories.