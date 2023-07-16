Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

On Nov. 4, 2022, the first bench was installed on Main Street in St. Albans.

It was for my brother, Tom Austin. When I posted a message of thanks to the Chandler family on social media to thank them for letting me place the bench in front of their Main Street store, an explosion of kindness took place in St. Albans.

Stories you might like

Deb Austin Brown is the communications director for the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce. She can be contacted at chamber@mysawv.com or 304-727-7251.

Recommended for you