Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A week before the true calendar date, it sure looked a lot like Christmas at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State “Bigs,” “Littles,” family members, and other supporters gathered at the rink on Dec. 18 for an afternoon of festive free skating and free-wheeling events.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you