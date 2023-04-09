The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society has announced production has been completed on a custom set of West Virginia-made glassware to commemorate the City of St. Albans’ history.
Created in partnership with the Milton-based Blenko Glass Company, the custom design features an architectural diagram of the C&O Railway’s wooden depot in St. Albans etched on the 384 water bottle in ruby red. The rarely seen diagram of the structure used for the etched art comes from the C&O Historical Society’s archives.
The C&O Historical Society signed a memorandum of understanding last year with the City of St. Albans to showcase and develop the railway depot into a museum and tourist destination. Set-up and construction is underway by C&OHS volunteers who will convert three rooms in the depot to a 1940s-appropriate waiting room, a room with interpretive panels on local history and an O-scale layout representing St. Albans and South Charleston.
Blenko has manufactured 151 pieces, one for every year since the City of St. Albans’ incorporation in 1872. Each water bottle is numbered and dated 2023, further distinguishing the limited run of hand-blown glass.
During development with Blenko, the ruby red color was chosen to symbolize one of St. Albans High School’s colors and the mascot, the Red Dragons.
Completed by the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway in 1907, the wooden railway depot served the region for decades throughout the 20th century. It is preserved today by the City of St. Albans.
Beneath the archival drawing of the depot is an etching that reads, “Saint Albans, West Virginia” in a historically accurate typeface. On the opposite side of the water bottle from the station drawing is an etched C&O Railway insignia that can still be seen on multiple railway underpasses along MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City.
“Our goal was to infuse as many local and historical connections into the water bottle’s design as possible,” C&OHS President Mark Totten explained in a release from the Clifton Forge, Virginia-based organization.
“Thanks to the material from our archive and the talent of Blenko’s employees, we were able to weave multiple layers of significance into their famous 384 water bottle. The finished product is a tasteful tribute to the City of St. Albans and the C&O Railway’s history here.”
Each bottle measures 8 inches tall and 6-1/2 inches wide and holds up to 36 fluid ounces.
The C&O Historical Society is offering the pieces for sale in support of the nonprofit organization and its work to promote the St. Albans depot as a destination and economic development tool for the city.
The St. Albans water bottles from Blenko will be for sale at the St. Albans depot on Fourth Avenue in St. Albans on Saturday, May 6. They are also available or on the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society’s retail website, ChessieShop.com. Orders can also be placed by contacting the organization’s business office at 540-862-2210 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or by emailing cohs@cohs.org.
The cost of the limited-run, C&OHS-exclusive piece is $149.99.
The C&O Historical Society has partnered previously with the Blenko Glass Company to manufacture hand-blown glass pieces featuring the organization’s logo as well as an insignia from the Dunglen Hotel in Thurmond.
According to the C&OHS, “Blenko’s unique ability to combine their vast manufacturing experience with modern, digital-age techniques has made it possible to create these history-themed pieces with tremendous quality and accuracy.”
The C&O Historical Society has made an effort to use American-based manufacturers wherever possible, Totten said. It collaborated recently with another West Virginia manufacturer, the Fiesta Tableware Company of Newell, to re-create a historically-accurate reproduction of the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway’s last china pattern used in its dining car service. The “Chessie” china pattern featured the railroad’s famous mascot and was used on board their trains from 1955 to 1972.
At their peak, the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway’s passenger trains ran from the Virginia shore, throughout Appalachia, and to Michigan.
The C&OHS archive database is available online at archives.cohs.org. Updates and additional information can be found on Facebook under @cohs.org or on Instagram at @ChessiesRoad.