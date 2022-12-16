Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For some, the longest night of the year doesn’t end with daybreak. For some, the holidays are diminished by an empty chair at the table.

It’s hard to celebrate with you’re struggling to cope with grief. Mental health professionals say that grief is the most common reason adults feel stress or anxiety during the winter holidays. What is nominally a season of cheer can leave a person feeling alienated and alone.

If you or a person you know is dealing with grief or anxiety that doesn’t go away, consult a counselor or other mental health provider. Unresolved grief can lead to depression and other mental health problems.

