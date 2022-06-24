The site of a longtime, long defunct Dunbar furniture emporium has a lot more in store than furniture pieces lately.
Lots and lots and lots more. And then even a lot more than that. (And more coming.)
Branding itself succinctly and distinctly as an antique and artisan mall, the Eclectic Goods Market operates five days a week at the former location of FAD (Furniture and Appliance Discount) Furniture, which helped decorate Kanawha Valley homes and businesses for more than 30 years during the latter half of the 20th century.
Far more recently, the space housed the kindred, modern-day agora, Shops at Dunbar, until its owner, Trish Whittington, of Kanawha City, sold it to Noel Johnson this spring. Johnson reopened the site, renamed the Eclectic Goods Market, officially on May 1.
A Louisa, Kentucky, native, Johnson graduated from the University of Charleston in 2007, returned to Eastern Kentucky, and worked in education for several years. “Life happened, and I decided I wanted to come back here and start over,” the 38-year-old Cross Lanes resident said on Wednesday. “My three kids and I have planted ourselves here and are trying to embed ourselves in the community. I’ve been back here since 2017.”
Since age 18, Johnson said, she’s operated an antiques booth intermittently. She came aboard the Shops at Dunbar vendor roster nearly two years ago. “This has always been my dream and passion. The previous owner was thinking of closing, and I wanted to make sure it didn’t. We tried to keep [the ownership change] seamless so that we didn’t have to close and we had the same vendors and opening hours.”
‘Anything creative and crafty’
Collectively labeling the mall’s melange of merchandise is daunting — imagine a haven of the vintage, the collectible, the upcycled, the recycled, the repurposed, the shabby chic, the Boho — and it’s still woefully scratching the surface of the creative, often handmade contents spanning the 45,000-square-foot confines. At press time, the market housed 103 vendors, but that’s likely to surge upward. “We’ve added 40 new vendors since May 1 — a lot of new crafters, vintage clothing dealers, a lot of Boho-inspired dealers,” Johnson noted.
Most of the vendors live within the Kanawha Valley, although one hails from Eastern Kentucky and commutes 90 minutes each way each day to be a part of the creative enclave.
Spaces are available for other interested merchants, Johnson said. “Rent is about $1.25 a square foot and we have a 13% commission,” she explained. “Spaces are getting limited, but we do have a lot of smaller areas that we could rent out, such as wall space for artists. We do have some bigger spaces for antique, furniture or home décor dealers. We’re open to anything that’s pretty much creative and crafty. We have an additional 5,000 square feet upstairs that we’re not utilizing at the moment but we could, possibly, in the future.”
Amee Beckner of Elkview has operated her creative and commercial space, magpies’ treasures, through both incarnations of the antique mall.
“I do a lot of handmade stuff, some vintage stuff, I have tea, I just started doing rocks and crystals — it’s just things that interest me,” Beckner said, listing a small portion of her diverse, colorful inventory. “It’s easier to make them than buy them, and I can curate this little space really just to make myself happy. I like to make things, but I don’t necessarily want to keep them. What I can’t give away, someone will buy and I can make some money through it.
“It’s great, because I don’t have to be here full time to sell my stuff. I don’t have to pay rent for a big location and be there all day. I can have a job outside of this and bring my things here and know they’re going to take care of the selling and the taxes for me. Those are big advantages. And I can just focus on the fun stuff. I can spend more time doing the parts of it I like and leave all of the paperwork and that stuff to somebody else,” Beckner said.
Fellow Elkview resident and Eclectic Goods Market newcomer Allison Carder installed her Mountiques booth space last month. Like Beckner, she extols the entrepreneurial experience and environment.
“I absolutely love it,” she said. “Noel has done an amazing job with making it feel like a community. She’s always available to talk to you. She’s always here. It’s a plus that you have someone you can count on. She’s going to do some great things here. I had a lot of faith in her when I put Mountiques here. You don’t want to put something you build just anywhere. She has definitely proven that she can handle it.”
At Mountiques, Carder displays and sells vintage home décor she transforms from antiques. “Boho, Bohemian — that’s where I like to focus. I have a trailer that I take to different vendor events in West Virginia. I set up at different fairs and festivals with merchandise just like I have here.”
Beckner also operates a booth Brown’s Antique Mall in Nitro and another slated to open soon. “I started two years ago, it keeps expanding, and I can’t get enough of it.”
Her cottage industry originated during her downtime while the COVID-19 pandemic brought everyday living to a halt. “I was pregnant during COVID. I really did some soul searching during the time, because I was in quarantine — for a while,” Carder said, with a quick coda of laughter. “I wanted to do something I could do with my son, Weston, because I was going to be a stay-at-home mom with him. I decided, ‘This is what I have a passion for — let’s make a business of it.’ Now he does all of his pickin’ with me. He’s almost 2. We do it every weekend, and I hope that he has a desire to do it with me in the future.”
Mixing business and bonhomie
While the market serves chiefly as a small business generator/incubator for its dozens of tenants, Johnson foresees it providing a social as well as commercial presence. “We have a lot of things in the works. We just got our permit to be a farmers market, so we’re going to add that.”
The Eclectic Goods Market hosts a variety of community-oriented special events, such as a pet-friendly Pawtraitz No Mess Puppy Paint “Pawty” and a Mountain Mama Yarn Doll Workshop earlier this month. More are in development.
“I want us to become kind of a cultural hub where we’re sharing all of these Appalachian arts and crafts and ideas,” Johnson said. “We’re hoping to eventually get some music going here and have something in the stage area as well. I see this not just as a retail space. I want to see it as like a meeting place.
“I want it to be a place where we’re sharing ideas. My husband and I really haven’t had a sense of community since we’ve been here. My business is here and I’m trying to make this a home. I want this to be a place where I can add value to the community,” she said.
Founded in June 2019 by Sierra Sovine and Matthew Broyles, Dunbar Community Partners supports area senior citizens, students, and other area individuals and groups. “We operate on donations, mostly from residents of Dunbar for other residents of Dunbar,” Sovine, the Dunbar Community Partners director, Sovine explained.
Collaborating with Johnson and her fellow vendors, Sovine sees civic synergy already emerging between the groups.
Along with its other benevolent, community-wide efforts, Dunbar Community Partners will host a fundraising craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at Dunbar Middle School and its second annual back-to-school backpack giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 20.
“We’re looking for vendors for the craft fair, and I went to Noel and asked her and the other vendors if they wanted to help,” Sovine explained. “The vendor fees help us purchase the backpacks and their supplies. Noel asked how they could help. Each Eclectic Goods Market vendor will collect supplies at their booth, and the one with the most supplies by the end of July will get some kind of gift.
“We told Noel if they would be a point of collection for us for our nonperishable-food collections and backpack supplies, we’d be happy to have her as a co-sponsor. It’s kind of a win/win — we get the help we need and she gets the help she needs,” Sovine said.
She added that she hopes to arrange more Dunbar Community Partners events, particularly those for children, to take place at the market.
More information about Dunbar Community Partners and its services, including vendor participation in the July 9 craft fair, is available by calling Sovine or Matthew Broyles at 304-881-6977.
The Eclectic Goods Market was also able to help a young pageant contestant represent the Mountain State at her competition recently. As Johnson recounted, 2022 Miss West Virginia Jr. High School America Leela Williams and her mother came looking for items to buy that Leela could display as a part of her everyday culture at the pageant.
“She had her sash on, and they had actually purchased some things. I’m just nosy, I guess, but I said, ‘Can I ask why you’re interested in the items you purchased?’ She said they were purchasing them to take to their nationals, because they had all been asked to bring a gift basket from their homes that kind of represents where they’re from. After that, we decided to donate. We just wanted to showcase our community, and it’s also going to benefit us, because she’s advertising a little bit for us. We’re trying to follow her story and support her. I think she’s going to do a good job in representing our community.”
Williams will compete at the Miss Junior High School America Pageant next week in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Getting the goods...
The Eclectic Goods Market is located at 1401 Charles Ave. in Dunbar. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the mall is open for browsing and business from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon until 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Additionally, a grand opening event is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21, coinciding with the tentative opening of the farmers market.
For more information about the antique and artisan mall’s shopping and vending opportunities, upcoming public events such as the grand opening, or to receive answers to other questions, call 304-989-9841, direct email messages to clecticgoodsmarket@gmail.com or visit the Eclectic Goods Market page on Facebook.