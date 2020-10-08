In September, CAMC Cancer Center implemented a new screening/testing process related to genetic testing.
Some patients are at increased risk of developing cancer due to genetic inheritance (i.e., it runs in the family). Approximately 5% to 10% of cancer is hereditary. The new assessment and testing, provided by Ambry Genetics, evaluates each patient’s risk of developing cancer based on questions answered on survey that pertains to the patient’s personal family history.
Testing is based upon the answered questions and recommendations by National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines. Genetic testing results are a tool to help clarify cancer risk and assist the health care provider in determining the best place of action moving forward.
Genetic counseling is also offered by Ambry, should genetic testing result in a positive genetic mutation. Although the test is not just for breast cancer — it can determine of you were born with an increased risk for developing one of eight different types of hereditary cancers — breast cancer is one of them.
“One of the cool things about this testing is if it detects that you are at a high risk for developing one of the hereditary cancers, everyone in your family can be tested,” CAMC Marketing and Public Affairs Specialist Dale M. Witte said.
Mammogram scheduling
Getting your annual mammogram isn’t a big thing.
Not getting it could be.
CAMC physicians and staff members understand that getting a mammogram is personal. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October — and every month, their first priority is each patient’s comfort and peace of mind.
CAMC uses some of the latest diagnostic and screening technology to help find breast abnormalities in their earliest stages. According to CAMC officials, the CAMC Breast Center is the only facility in the region offering 3D mammography, which means less time, reduced callbacks and fewer false alarms.
And unlike many “one-stop shops” that don’t specialize in breast health, CAMC provides comprehensive care that starts when the patient schedules her mammogram. Those who might need additional testing or services after their mammogram can have them coordinated in a timely fashion by CAMC staff members.
Mammograms at CAMC can be scheduled by calling 304-388-9677. They are available at the following CAMC locations on the listed days and times:
nCAMC Breast Center, 3415 MacCorkle Ave. S.E., third floor, Charleston: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
nCAMC Imaging Center-Southridge, 60 RHL Blvd., South Charleston, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
nCAMC Imaging Center-Kanawha City, 3416 MacCorkle Ave. S.E., Charleston, 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
nCAMC Teays Valley Hospital, 1400 Hospital Drive, Hurricane, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
More information is also available online at camc.org/Mammogram.