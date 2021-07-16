Like Thomas Health, CAMC in Charleston conducts an annual Junior Nursing Academy, also with the end goal of inspiring middle school and high school students to pursue a professional career in nursing and narrow the employment shortage.
“The students who have completed the program have found it very valuable to learn about the different specialties and opportunities in a nursing career and what the next steps to take in high school and college should be,” CAMC Public Relations Specialist Dale M. Witte said. “Interest from students and parents in the community is ongoing.
“In 2020, unfortunately, we were unable to host the academy, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and, in 2021, we are hosting a smaller group and coordinating the program to follow safety and social distancing guidelines. We’re looking for other opportunities to host students in the future for mini academies throughout the school year, to give additional opportunities to showcase the nursing profession,” Witte said.
CAMC’s Junior Academy will get underway on Wednesday, July 21, he added, buoyed by multi-agency support.
“To ensure a successful and robust program,” Witte said, “CAMC will partner with CAMC Life Support Training Center, Healthnet Aeromedical Services, the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority and the American Heart Association.”
CAMC’s Junior Nursing Academy students also have opportunities to achieve certificates of completion in a Stop the Bleed course and become Basic Life Support providers through the American Heart Association, upon successfully completing AHA CPR and Automated External Defibrillators training programs.
More information regarding CAMC’s Junior Nursing Academy and student videos from previous academies can be accessed at www.camc.org.