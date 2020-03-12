CAMC Mall Walkers to march in March and other months

While robots (or reasonable facsimiles thereof) are becoming more common components in a growing range of medical procedures, the health care providers at CAMC also remain avid advocates of an ancient, well-being-boosting technique: walking.
The countless benefits to walking and staying active are well-known, regardless of your age. According to the American Podiatric Medical Association and CAMC literature, every minute of walking can, on average, extend your life by 1.5 to two minutes.
A walking regimen can not only help shed body fat, it’s also been found to reduce the risks of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and some cancers.
To encourage walking as part of an active lifestyle, CAMC co-sponsors the longtime Mall Walkers group in conjunction with the Charleston Town Center mall.
“Charleston Town Center’s mall walking program is nearly 37 years old,” Town Center Marketing Director Lisa McCracken said. “It was actually the first ongoing program we implemented at the shopping center upon grand opening in 1983.
“We collaborated with the media at that time to officially launch the concept of mall walking to the community,” she said. “Now, it’s commonplace for physicians to write prescriptions for their patients to ‘walk the mall’ daily for good health.”
McCracken said the group builds far more than stamina and leg strength.
“Besides the physical activity of mall walking, we take pride in the fellowship and camaraderie that our mall walkers experience through walking the Center. Casual acquaintances, friendships and a strong sense of community continues to be a positive and unexpected byproduct of the program,” McCracken said.
“Charleston Town Center has collaborated with both CAMC and St. Francis Hospital through the years to co-sponsor our mall walking program,” she said. “Nine years ago, we established a strong sponsorship partnership with CAMC, making them the official hospital of record for Charleston Town Center. This partnership has allowed both Charleston Town Center and CAMC the opportunity to maximize this mall walking program through meaningful monthly meetings which feature CAMC medical and health-related guest speakers, occasional clinics and monthly measurable walking challenges.”
Upcoming Mall Walkers program dates and topics include:
Tuesday, March 17: Volunteering at CAMC
Tuesday, April 21: Target Heart Rate/Stretching
Tuesday, May 19: Clinical Trials.
All meetings/walks begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Center Court of the Charleston Town Center. Refreshments and door prizes are provided by the Charleston Town Center.
For more information, contact the Charleston Town Center Marketing Department at 304-345-9526 or visit charlestontowncenter.com.