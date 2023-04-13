Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Carter Taylor Seaton
Buy Now

Carter Taylor Seaton is shown next to a bust she sculpted of railroad magnate Collis P. Huntington, now housed at Huntington City Hall.

 HD Media file photo

First came family. Carter Taylor Seaton’s children number four. So do her grandkids, and also her great-grandchildren. But starting a family was only the beginning for Seaton.

More than once, Seaton pursued, then paused, her college education. After two years of classes, she took a break to marry. Another hiatus in her higher education journey stretched from 1971-1984, when she served as director of the Appalachian Craftsmen project, a rural craft cooperative founded to benefit low-income women in the region. For that work, Ladies’ Home Journal magazine named her its “Woman of the Year” in 1975.

Stories you might like

Diane Tarantini is a blogger and writer who lives in Morgantown. She can be reached at writingdianet@gmail.com.

Recommended for you