First came family. Carter Taylor Seaton’s children number four. So do her grandkids, and also her great-grandchildren. But starting a family was only the beginning for Seaton.
More than once, Seaton pursued, then paused, her college education. After two years of classes, she took a break to marry. Another hiatus in her higher education journey stretched from 1971-1984, when she served as director of the Appalachian Craftsmen project, a rural craft cooperative founded to benefit low-income women in the region. For that work, Ladies’ Home Journal magazine named her its “Woman of the Year” in 1975.
In the late ’70s, a friend on the Board of Regents at Marshall University encouraged Seaton to pursue a degree based on her work and life experiences, which resulted in Seaton earning degrees in both English and business in 1982.
In 1985, Seaton moved to Columbus, Georgia, where she worked as a hospitality industry marketing professional. While in Georgia, she ran her first 5K race. Hooked by the sport, she joined a number of track clubs and even hired a running coach.
Seaton ran marathons in Atlanta, New York City and Washington D.C., and said completing the New York City marathon is one of the accomplishments she’s most proud of. “Running that race was something most 50-year-olds wouldn’t consider.”
Seaton sees her time in Georgia as a turning point in her life. When she moved there, no one knew her. The first job she took on was organizing a major event in only 10 weeks. Her results were met with major approval, after which she was seen as “the cat’s meow.”
“I love marketing,” Seaton says. “Marketing has been my job this whole time.”
Seaton returned to West Virginia in 1995 to be closer to her grandchildren, and took a position as marketing director for Goodwill, where she stayed for the next 18 years. When she left Goodwill in 2013, she didn’t consider it retirement, but rather a career pivot. She wanted to devote more time to writing.
A challenge and a surprise
Becoming an author actually came as a surprise to Seaton. When she told her good friend, Allison Christie, a story about her family, Christie challenged her to turn it into a book, which became Seaton’s first, “My Father’s Troubles.” The book took her 10 years to write, but when it came out in 2003 the title was named as a finalist for the prestigious ForeWord Magazine’s Book of the Year award in the historical fiction category.
Since then, Seaton’s published works have included fiction and nonfiction titles. “My Father’s Troubles” was followed by “Amo, Amas, Amat” in 2011, and “Hippie Homesteaders” in 2014. Next came “Rebel in a Red Jeep” in 2017 — a book about West Virginia congressman Ken Hechler. In 2018, Seaton wrote a children’s book, “Me and MaryAnn.” And together with her husband Richard Cobb, she co-wrote “We Were Legends in Our Own Minds” in 2020.
Seaton says with her novels she tries to write with a theme in mind, not just a story. “Usually something, or someone, prompts me to pursue a topic.” Her first book, “My Father’s Troubles,” was about the damage secrets can do. Her 2020 novel, “The Other Morgans,” seeks to answer the question, “What constitutes home?”
Her newest novel, “Guilt,” due out later this year from Blackwater Press, is about race relations. Seaton is not done writing, though. She has a memoir in the works.
Before she ever put pen to page, Seaton was a celebrated figurative sculptor. Through the years she tried her hand at different forms of visual media, but never liked the results. That changed once she laid hands on the silky surface of clay.
Sculpting and recognition
Once that happened, she studied sculpture with several teachers and received her first commission for a bust in 2010. Her other commissioned busts include Nate Ruffin, Collis P. Huntington and William H. Cabell.
Seaton has received multiple awards through the years. In 2013, the Tamarack Foundation gave her their Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award. The West Virginia Library Association named her the winner of their 2014 Literary Merit Award. Seaton was named a Distinguished Alumni by Marshall University in 2015. In 2016, she received the Governor’s Arts Award for Lifetime Achievement from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. And in 2017, The Herald-Dispatch chose her as the recipient for their Award for the Arts.
When asked what it feels like to be so honored, Seaton says, “It’s unreal. It felt like it couldn’t possibly be me.”
So, what is the secret to Seaton’s success? “One lesson I’ve stuck by is this. You put one foot in front of the other and do what you can get done each day. And the next day you do it again.”
She says she’s always been goal driven. “I visualize the finish line, and though I’m not fast, I’m persistent.”
Seaton lives with her husband and their beloved dog, Sadie, in Huntington. She runs the monthly event, “Writers Can Read,” and hosts the cable television show, “Chapters.” She is also active with West Virginia Writers and serves on a number of boards.