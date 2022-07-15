Why can’t kids write? Ask 10 different people, you’re apt to get 10 different answers.
Chances are, if you ask a teacher, your question will be redirected. Instead of asking why so many kids can’t write, we should be asking why they don’t write. That hits closer to home.
When asked about teachers struggling to get kids to write, Dr. Stephanie Burdette immediately flashes back to her classroom days. Burdette is an assessment coordinator and assistant professor in the education department at West Virginia State University. She is also co-director at Marshall University’s Central West Virginia Writing Project, a satellite branch of the National Writing Project at Washington, D.C.
Before that, she spent 16 years as an elementary school English teacher. “I would have kids orally tell me stories that were mesmerizing,” she said. “They would be animated and go into great detail. But, when I asked them to put it on paper for me...” she trails off with a sigh, then starts again. “I would just think to myself, ‘What is this?’ On paper, the stories were just sentences with no life, no passion. The creative thoughts in their head weren’t translating to the paper.”
Burdette has described in a nutshell the recurring problem teachers face. “Writing is tough, because it really requires you to think. You may have an arsenal of vocabulary, but you have to think about how to put those words together,” Burdette said.
“Telling me a story is easy, but there are so many more elements involved when I say ‘Write me a story.’”
Young Writers Contest
The upside of the question is that many kids can indeed write, and write well, when encouraged. The annual Young Writers Contest run by Marshall’s Writing Project in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Education is proof of that.
Since 1984, the statewide contest has celebrated student writing at all grade levels. The contest gets about 300 entries from all 55 counties, and culminates in Young Writers Day at the University of Charleston, where county winners gather, attend workshops and state winners are announced. This year, Young Writers Day was held May 13 — the first in-person event since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Barbara O’Byrne is the director of the Central West Virginia Writers Project. She’s been working with the Young Writers Contest since 2012. State winners (first, second and third place) get a certificate, a medal and a small cash prize, but O’Byrne thinks those things are secondary.
“What means more to them is that their accomplishments are celebrated,” O’Byrne said. “They have a whole day devoted to them, and they get an opportunity to walk across a stage to receive their awards. And they get their stories published in an anthology, both in print and on our website. So, after this, they see themselves as published authors.”
Cat Pleska has been one of the judges for the Young Writers Contest multiple times. Pleska teaches creative writing classes at Marshall and is also president of Mountain State Press. “I’m delighted to report that over the several years that I’ve been doing this, I’m seeing steady improvement in writing all across the board,” Pleska said.
O’Byrne agreed. “I think the writing is definitely improving,” she said. “There is a lot more range in the topics. I think a lot of it has to do with the re-emphasis on writing that came in with the Common Core standards that were adopted as West Virginia’s standards.”
Pleska attributes the improvement to better teacher training. “We are seeing an increase in teachers participating in classes and workshops to improve their own writing skills. I’ve been involved with these on the graduate level. I call them ‘teaching teachers to teach writing’ classes.”
Ironically, the hurdle for getting teachers to be better writers is the same as with students: fear.
“I find that a lot of teachers — especially those outside of language arts — have a fear about writing,” Pleska said. “It’s the same with my students at Marshall. Somebody, somewhere along the line told them they couldn’t write, and they believed it.”
Teacher training
The problem is recognized by educators. A New York Times story in 2017 cited a study of nearly 500 teachers in grades three through eight across the country. The study found that fewer than half had taken a college course that devoted significant time to the teaching of writing.
This is why the National Writing Project had placed much of its focus on teacher training. The NWP has nearly 200 local and regional branches who train more than 100,000 teachers each summer.
The Central West Virginia Writing Project at Marshall is one of those branches. Burdette said they have held workshops in various counties on instructional strategies for teaching writing, including Wood, Mason, Lincoln, Logan, Kanawha and Putnam.
“We work with teachers and send teachers out to do workshops directly with students,” Burdette said. “Some teachers from the schools we’re servicing will be there so they can get an understanding on what has been done, so it can be extended into the classroom.”
This training could be making a difference, at least in some counties. “One trend I’ve seen that is a little concerning to me, is that some counties I’ve been in were not actively promoting writing,” Burdette said. “In some counties, there was no writing requirement. I understand there is a standardized testing push in our nation, and school districts have mandates that need to be met to receive federal funding. I understand that. But I wonder what gets sacrificed.”
Pleska hopes more teachers will get the summer training they need to encourage writing. “I do understand that everybody fears being judged, although I don’t think that happens nearly as often as people think,” she said.
In her courses and workshops, Pleska tries to emphasize the positive while offering constructive criticism. “I try to help them feel comfortable, relaxed, to assure them that nobody is judging them. You move through it a step at a time, it’s a process. We break it down, and we practice, and we try to get them to a place where they are comfortable. If teachers in the classroom are comfortable in writing, their students are going to pick up on that, and they will be more comfortable.”
Voice vs. grammar
One continuing debate among educators is which approach is most effective in writing instruction. Should the emphasis be on teaching grammar and sentence mechanics, or should the emphasis be on free expression and helping students find their “writerly” voice?
Those who favor the former will sometimes hearken back nostalgically to the days when hapless students were called to the front of the class to diagram sentences on the blackboard. By contrast, adherents to the latter are sometimes characterized as encouraging students to engage in freewriting and journaling at the expense of learning the basics of, say, subject-verb agreement, punctuation and spelling.
Burdette’s approach is to make a toolbox analogy. “The more things you have in your toolbox, the better able you are to repair your house,” she said. “ A classroom is like a toolbox. Different strategies will work in different situations. One (tool) is not going to work for everybody. Students have different needs. You don’t have 25 little robots who all walk, talk and function the same way. They come with different levels of readiness, different backgrounds, different things that interest them.”
Sometimes a well-meaning teacher’s instruction can get in the way of a student trying to figure out what to say. “Grammar definitely needs to be taught,” Burdette said. “We need to be aware of the conventions of speech. But it needs to be taught in a natural setting. It needs to feel authentic.”
Which sounds like another way of saying that students perform better when they can see a direct relevance between a grammar or writing assignment and their own lives. As an example, Burdette said one technique she used was to put random writing samples from previous classes on the board and let students critique them. “Tell me what’s good about it. Tell me what’s bad about it and how do we fix it?” she would ask.
Turns out, students don’t mind correcting other people’s work; it feels safer than correcting their own — sort of like removing the mote in your neighbor’s eye, to use a biblical expression.
While Burdette agrees that students need explicit instruction in grammar, she thinks it’s the implementation of it in the classroom that often fails. “You have to make it (grammar) not seem like something contrived,” she said.
But she also thinks that teachers should encourage students to embrace writing as a way to express themselves without fear of being criticized. “If you have reluctant writers, try to find ways to make them see themselves as writers,” Burdette said. “Help them realize they have a voice, they have a story to tell.”
Finding inspiration
Reading some of the winners in this year’s Young Writers Contest makes it easy to appreciate Burdette’s model. Taking just one example, the first place winner for grades 7-8 was Jemma Boyd, a student at John Adams Middle School. Her teacher is Emily Thayer. Her entry, “All the Things I Don’t Remember,” is a moving narrative about an elderly woman’s unclouded sensations and vanishing memories. It begins:
“The way the sun was reflecting off of the pond made the ripples of water shimmer. Overgrown grasses and wildflowers surrounded the outskirts of the small body of water. Minuscule frogs hopped from lily pad to lily pad searching for an insect to capture from the sky. I sat on a small wooden bench overlooking the pond. The uncomfortable seat was beginning to allow moss to occupy the vacant areas of wood on the legs. There was a name carved into the back of the structure, however, I couldn’t place a face to the name.
“A hand found my shoulder, interrupting my tranquil daze. The hand belonged to a young girl who was accompanying me at my home. She had informed me multiple times who she was, but I could never seem to recall her identity.”
When students in public education read pieces like this aloud inside Riggleman Hall at UC on Young Writers Day, it can have more impact than test scores.
Burdette recalls when her daughter — now a West Virginia University student — was in elementary school. “She liked to write and won a couple of times at the county level. She would always come home from the UC event so inspired when the state winners would read their story aloud. There is some tremendous work going on there.”
A popular teachers’ blog, 826 Boston, shares this assessment of writing instruction: “As educators, many of us rarely take the time to imbue students with a sense of purpose in writing... But at the root of it, writing is about voice, and teaching writing is about teaching students how to use their voices. It’s about teaching them how to figure out what they want to say, why it’s important they say it, and then how to say it on the page.”
Schools and learning
O’Byrne said they are planning to bring back summer writing camps next year. “These are for elementary school children. We had them planned for middle school when the pandemic came,” she said. “These are week-long day camps. Students are nominated by their teachers, and it’s a great experience for the kids.”
She said the Writer’s Project also hosts an Annual Writing Conference in March. The conference went virtual for the last couple of years, but could be back to in-person for 2023.
Politicians like to talk about the state’s faltering education system, and hence the need for charter schools. To make their arguments for charters, they often point to English literacy scores.
But data on charter schools is limited and conflicting. Recent statistical studies by the Center for Research on Education Outcomes at Stanford University show a wide variability in students’ test scores, with public schools frequently outperforming their charter school counterparts. The debate about which school is better is not likely to be settled soon.
Whichever type of school kids attend, educators do agree on two things. First, writing takes practice, and it’s better to incorporate writing across the curriculum than limit it to 15-minute blocks twice a week.
Second, fostering an early love of reading is key to improving literacy. But as important as it is for students to be able to read at grade level, reading is only half of literacy.
“Yes, there’s a push on literacy,” Burdette said. “But we sometimes forget that writing is as integral a part of literacy as reading is. They go in tandem.”