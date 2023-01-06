Brenda Roessler calls a fortuitous roadside occurrence this past summer far more than life changing.
“It’s nothing less than a miracle,” the Cincinnati resident says.
In the spring of 2018, life circumstances were suddenly, jarringly far more dire for Roessler when she was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease (kidney failure).
“Up until my diagnosis in 2018, I worked two, full-time jobs,” Roessler said during a telephone interview from Indianapolis. “I recruit for an insurance agency. On Dec. 20, 2019, I semi-retired and still continued to work evenings and weekends for the agency.
“When you have end-stage renal disease, you have to maintain kidney function in some fashion, either through a transplant or dialysis,” she explained. “I started on dialysis, at home, for two years, knowing that was a very limited lifestyle. I couldn’t travel outside of my transplant center radius. My activities were very restricted. In order to get my life back and live it to the fullest, a donor was my only option. A couple of dozen people stepped up and tried to donate, but they didn’t match.”
She was placed on a pair of waiting lists for a donor, one in Cincinnati and one in Indianapolis. She was apprised it might take between three and seven years — optimally — to find a suitable match from either of those sources.
To hasten the process and possibly improve her odds of success, Roessler and her support system/network of friends, colleagues and acquaintances made yard signs, car decals, T-shirts, caps, and other items to “advertise” for a kidney match for her. “My circle is small, particularly the circle now that I’m semi-retired. We knew we had to reach out,” Roessler said.
After years of searching in person and online, that circle’s outreach found success by way of an Interstate 77 off-ramp.
“Nothing happens by accident. This is where the miracle happened,” Roessler said.
A life-altering rest stop meeting
In July, Roessler’s friend, Jeanette Jones of Hamilton, Ohio, stopped for a break from driving at a rest area in Virginia, the first one across the West Virginia state line. She was traveling with her daughter, a Charleston resident.
CAMC kidney surgeon Dr. Santosh Nagaraju was also at the rest area, pausing during his family trip to the beach in South Carolina.
Nagaraju’s daughter, Aaria, 4, noticed Jones’ T-shirt bearing a kidney symbol and description of Roessler’s quest for a transplant. Aaria grabbed her father’s hand and pulled him over to Jones to see it for himself. Nagaraju read the information about Roessler on the back of the T-shirt, introduced himself to Jones, and found out about her mission for her friend.
“At that point, I kind of introduced our [transplant] program and told her about our short wait times and that we’d be happy to evaluate anybody who was willing to come to us,” Nagaraju said. “It was a pretty unique situation and a real coincidence to be in the same place at the same time.
“The thing that came to my mind was to tell her to increase your chances of getting a transplant, you should seek out multiple programs. You can be listed at several programs at any point. With Brenda, I told her friend it wouldn’t hurt to have CAMC as a third option, since she’d been waiting for so long get listed already,” Nagaraju added.
Jones texted Roessler with the details of her serendipitous encounter with the surgeon.
“I called CAMC right away and got an appointment four weeks later,” Roessler recounted.
Nagaraju and Roessler conducted an initial transplant evaluation via a telephone call in August. The evaluation determined she was qualified for a transplant at CAMC, meeting its criteria such as living within a five-hour radius of Charleston and being healthy enough to undergo the procedure.
She traveled to CAMC for her clinical evaluation and was added to the Renal Transplant Center’s wait list on Sept. 12.
Roessler received her new kidney at the CAMC Transplant Center on Nov. 26 — two days after Thanksgiving and a week before her 58th birthday. “I was thinking it was going to be six to eight months [of waiting], and it was six to eight weeks, instead,” she said, “thanks to a little 4-year-old who happened to spot a kidney symbol on a T-shirt and knew what it was because her father is a kidney surgeon.”
Nagaraju performed Roessler’s transplant (the surgery takes about three hours, typically, he noted). “She did great from the surgery through recovery. Most patients continue dramatic quality-of-life changes afterward, and she’s following the standard protocol kidney patients go through.”
Roessler is recuperating at her sister Kim Hartman’s home in Indianapolis, which is easier for her to navigate, as it has fewer stairs and steps than her own residence, she explained.
She is regaining her strength and mobility gradually but noticeably. “I’m getting stronger and better every day. This morning, I walked in and out of my lab [check-ups] on my own. I’m just a slow-moving vehicle that’s getting back on the road, I guess,” Roessler said.
“You live with this kind of black cloud when you have this disease. The clock is always ticking. The important part is to stay healthy when you’re battling this terrible disease that’s trying to drag your body down. You have to keep yourself healthy to qualify for a transplant. You don’t realize how heavy it is hanging over your head until it’s gone, until you get the call and can think, ‘It’s my turn.’
“I can start making plans again. I can tell my aunt, ‘I’ll see you again in 2023.’”
Meeting the far-reaching transplant demandAccording to CAMC literature, more than 90,000 people in the United States are waiting for life-saving organ transplants. Those with kidney failure can opt to go on dialysis, but their risk of complications and death increases the longer the time spent on dialysis.
“Nationwide, if people do their research, they’ll be able to pinpoint programs which have short wait times and they’ll be able to get transplants sooner,” Nagaraju said.
“When patients are on dialysis,” he said, “sometimes they feel like they literally have no hope when they have to wait five to 10 years for a donor. The risk of a heart attack or something like that goes up every year when you’re on dialysis. If you can get off dialysis and get a kidney sooner, it’s better for you.”
Nagaraju has worked at the CAMC Renal Transplant Center for the past two years and discussed how the Charleston center maintains the shortest wait time in the nation for those needing kidney transplants. “One thing is, we evaluate every donor offer with a better judgment of what kind of donor it is and who will benefit from that, rather than have a blanket rule. Some patients have been refused at some other centers; every program has its own set of requirements. We try to push the boundaries of these rules to help patients.”
He said West Virginia’s smaller population enables the center to perform, on average, 80 kidney transplants a year to a wider geographic patient base. In 2020, CAMC recorded a record 100 transplants. More than 1,400 kidney transplants have been performed at the Renal Transplant Center since 1987.
“Mainly, of course, it depends on how many people I have on the list at the time. West Virginia isn’t a densely populated state. ... I’ve had people who’ve relocated here from other states, get a kidney transplant, live here in the state while they’re in recovery, and then move back home. We’ve had patients from places like Connecticut, Boston, and Georgia. They have the transplant done here and make sure everything is fine before they go back to their home states,” Nagaraju said.
“We are very fortunate that we have been able to transplant patients at this high transplant rate. That’s really rewarding for us — not just to help people in our neighborhood but to be able to extend our reach to the whole country.”
“People just need to know about it and need to be able to travel there and do what they’ve got to do,” Roessler said.
The CAMC Renal Transplant Center is located at 415 Morris St., Suite 100, in Charleston. More information about the center and its services can be obtained by calling 304-388-7823 or visiting www.camc.org/camc-renal-transplant -center.
Additionally, information about becoming an organ donor is available at the Center for Organ Recovery Education website, core.org.