DMWV: In your book, you mention how the goals of your group, Friends of Blair Mountain, did not always coincide with those of environmental groups, such as the Sierra Club. What were the differences?
Keeney: In coal country, to be labeled an environmentalist is akin to being called a witch in Colonial Salem, or a communist in the 1950s. We wanted to distinguish ourselves as a preservation group. Having grown up in Southern West Virginia, I knew that if you say “stop mountaintop removal,” locals will go “wait a minute, you’re killing jobs, you’re just a tree hugger.” But if I say we need to preserve the history, they go “Oh ... OK then,” that’s speaking their language.
Some environmentalists disagreed. They were pushing to end all mountaintop removal and did not want to compromise. They saw Blair Mountain as a step in a larger fight.
The strategy we went with was that we will stop mountaintop removal at Blair Mountain, and if we show that’s it’s better for the community in the long term by preserving it, then that is a springboard to have other conversations about the longtime impact of surface mining elsewhere.
DMWV: Sounds like the groups didn’t fully trust each other.
Keeney: You have so many layers of dynamics. One of the myths perpetuated by right-wing media is that activism on the left is well coordinated and all part of a singular conspiracy, like a well-oiled machine.
One of the things my book reveals is that it’s anything but that. You have local, grassroots organizations, and you have national groups. Sometimes the local groups don’t trust the national groups, and sometimes the national groups are dubious of what the local groups want to do.
Additionally, these groups may be made up of individuals who have strong personalities, strong beliefs, and want to do things their own way. Getting all these people together on the same page can be very difficult at times.
DMWV: You mention in the book that you didn’t encourage civil disobedience ...
Keeney: We knew we would be portrayed in a certain light if we engaged in those type of activities. We wanted to win over the locals. We wanted the people in Logan County, Mingo, McDowell and Boone to understand where we were coming from, to win over their support. It’s nearly impossible to do that if you adopt tactics that have traditionally been used by environmental groups. Ours turned out to be a winning strategy.
DMWV: The protest march that you helped organize in 2011 to save Blair Mountain got a lot of national and local attention. How tense were things, really?
Keeney: Extraordinarily tense. At the end of that first day, Monday, when the marchers were camping out at Racine, they were harassed by locals and even by members of the local fire department. They kept driving by the campground blasting their horns at us. And later on, the police came and forced everybody off the campground, even though we had previously been told it was OK to be there.
On Thursday, when we crossed the Logan County line, there were people waiting for us, yelling and cursing, saying threatening things. We kept to a very disciplined protocol. We stayed on our side of the road, and nobody said anything back to the people who were yelling at us. We maintained that posture throughout. We wouldn’t respond to the verbal abuse.
One of the things that was fortuitous was that Don Blankenship, who was noted for using heavy-handed tactics with the United Mine Workers and environmental protesters, had been forced out as CEO of Massey Energy just a few months before the march. Alpha Natural Resources had just bought out Massey Energy. The buyout became official the week of our march. Alpha was trying to portray themselves as a kinder, gentler coal company. Had it still been Massey Energy and had Don Blankenship still been in control, I think things could have turned out much uglier.
DMWV: You write in your book, “The executives of the major fossil fuel companies place their trust and faith in wealth. It is their god. We wanted to show them that their god was not all-powerful.” Could you elaborate?
Keeney: For a century, the industry has used their enormous amount of wealth to basically buy control of the state. We couldn’t fight them dollar for dollar, because we didn’t have any money.
A lot of times people may be deterred from going up against big money — whether in the fossil fuel industry or any big corporation. When you’re a grassroots organization, you have to find alternative ways to win. I think it’s important that we were able to do that. Perhaps that can provide some inspiration for others who may find themselves in similar types of David and Goliath situations.
DMWV: The Second Battle of Blair Mountain, as you call it, has been won. Can this success story serve as a model for future activism?
Keeney: I think activists rely too much on protests and civil disobedience as go-to strategies. That’s like World War I generals as late as 1916 trying to use a cavalry charge to turn the tide of battle. Yes, cavalry charges worked for thousands of years. But things change. We like to emphasize the importance of changing the narrative. Twelve years ago, if I walked into Charleston and brought up Blair Mountain in casual conversation, most people would be like “Huh? What about it?” They wouldn’t know. Now, everybody knows about it. We’ve changed the game.
DMWV: If I drive to Blair Mountain today, what can I see?
Keeney: It’s roughly the same as it was 10 years ago. Arch Coal did some underground mining on a section, but there’s not going to be any surface mining on the battlefield. The landscape is protected from that.
But a lot of the battlefield is not accessible to the public. You have a lot of small, private land owners. You can drive over Blair Mountain on W.Va. Route 17, and you could get out of your car and go up in the woods and look around, but to an untrained eye it’s going to be just like walking in the woods of any other mountain.
There is still the possibility of timbering and gas drilling. There aren’t strong regulations against that. We’ve met with the Division of Forestry and talked to them about it. If anyone notices timbering on the battlefield, they should notify the state historic preservation office. Activities like that can disturb archaeological sites. Because the battle was only a hundred years ago, artifacts are just a couple of inches below the surface. That’s why it’s so important to keep the place as pristine and untouched as possible.
The hope is that one day we’ll have an area accessible to the public, with some walking trails, historical markers, things like that. (Editor’s note: The only marker now is a state roadside historical marker at the community of Blair.)
If you want to delve into mine wars history, the only place to go right now is the Mine Wars Museum in Matewan. I write about the museum in the book, and in some ways I think Matewan is a fitting location. After World War I, these southern counties — Logan, Mingo and McDowell — were the only anti-union counties left, and the union movement in those counties was centered at Matewan. So, it’s appropriate that Matewan is now the beachhead to memorialize that history.
DMWV: Are there any archaeological studies being conducted on Blair Mountain or any of the battlefield area?
Keeney: No, not to my knowledge. We’ve been fighting for that for a long time. It’s a tough site. The battlefield stretches for 12 miles along a ridgeline. There aren’t many roads. You might have to hike several miles before you find an area of battle. About 80% of the battlefield hasn’t been explored by professional scholars.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has done a GIS scan of the battlefield, but not with any of the updated lidar equipment that would get really minute details. It’s expensive. You need groups with the money to fund it.
DMWV: The saving of Blair Mountain has coincided with a general decline in the coal industry. Do you see this as a sign of change in the coalfields?
Keeney: It’s a watershed moment in West Virginia and Appalachian history. But it’s a pity that it’s happening in a way that’s leaving so many families out in the cold. Not just coal miners and their families, but think about the small businesses in the area and schools that get funding from severance taxes.
The real tragedy is that we knew this day was coming. The coal industry, as far as employment goes, has been in steady decline for 75 years — since the end of World War II. Employment has gone from 100,000 in 1945 steadily down to where it is today. (Editor’s note: Employment was approximately 14,000 in 2017, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.)
Coal production hasn’t gone down until recently — production in 2011 and 2012 was higher than it had ever been. But that’s because of better machinery and technology. The jobs aren’t there.
Looking for alternative sources of job creation should have been on the agenda for our state leaders for a long time. It’s a tragedy that things have to bottom out before state leaders even acknowledge they need to look in other directions.
There were a lot of politicians who didn’t lift a finger, but that’s long been the modus operandi of politicians in this state. The powers that be in West Virginia today are doing everything they can to prop up an industry that is outdated and clearly is not the future. It’s like trying to prop up the horse and carriage industry after the invention of the automobile.
Renewable energy is the future. Solar energy is the future. It (solar) is getting better and more affordable every single year. The solar industry right now employs more people than the coal industry ever employed in its history. Yet people still talk about coal like it’s the only option available.
DMWV: What should state and federal elected leaders be doing to prepare their constituents for the future?
Keeney: They need to quit giving people false hope, and using that as a tool to get elected. Politicians in West Virginia make promises to return the state to glory days that, in fact, never existed in the first place. There was never a time when people in general prospered. West Virginia’s economy has always been near the bottom ranks. For a hundred-plus years it’s been this way. So, it begins with telling the truth.
Then, you have to begin looking at alternative ways to rebuild our economy. Blair Mountain is one such place. Places like Gettysburg and Colonial Williamsburg bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue every year. Blair Mountain isn’t going to bring in hundreds of millions, but if it was done properly, it could bring in quite a bit. If you incorporate the nearby Hatfield & McCoy Trails and other attractions, then you could have a whole different way of packaging coal country — as heritage tourism.
That’s only one of many steps. I would also be looking at turning mountaintop removal sites into solar farms. They are the perfect sites for them, and they wouldn’t be subject to boom and bust cycles. If you can find an alternative energy source that doesn’t kill people, then obviously you should promote it and find a way to use it.
There’s nowhere to go but up if we transition away from coal. I understand that it has been a part of our culture for so long that people want to cling to it. But we need to be realistic about the future. The longer we delay, the further behind we fall.
DMWV: In closing, any thoughts on the current Legislative session? What about the push to preserve Confederate monuments?
Keeney: Statues are not history. Statues are symbols of power and glorification. Places are history. A statue isn’t going to teach you about Blair Mountain. Standing on the slopes of it will. You’re there. The place itself brings the history alive.
It’s astonishing to me that we have a statue of Stonewall Jackson — someone who was adamantly opposed to the creation of West Virginia — on our Capitol grounds. It’s a sad testimony. As far as I know, of the legislators who participated in the debate, none of them were historians. In most of the news coverage I’ve seen, nobody calls up a historian. You have this debate about historical monuments, and nobody’s talking to historians about it.
The existence of this state is defiance of the Confederacy. To honor Confederate history when it belies the very creation of our state is contradictory at best, and profound ignorance at worst. It’s also something that perpetuates an unjust racial hierarchy that is long overdue to be dismantled.