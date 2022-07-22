Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

While many were at home binge-watching “Tiger King,” “Cheer” or “The Mandalorian” during the COVID-induced stay-at-home era of 2020, West Virginia State University alumnus Matt Browning was bingeing a TV show from a different era.

A lifelong fan of the popular 1980s sitcom “The Golden Girls,” Browning, of Charleston, had just learned that Lyons Press, a division of The Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group Inc., had accepted his book proposal for what would become “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide.”

This article originally appeared as an “It All Starts at State” feature on the West Virginia State University website and is reprinted with permission.

