Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A few calendar pages in advance, it’ll begin to look a lot like Christmas next week — in expectant spirit, at least — at the Charleston Ballet’s dance studios in downtown Charleston.

Recognized as West Virginia’s official state ballet since being designated as such in 1972, the Charleston Ballet will host dancer auditions for its yearly yuletide stage performances of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, in the Charleston Ballet’s mezzanine floor at 100 Capitol St., Suite 302, in Charleston.

Stories you might like

Metro reporter Clint Thomas can be reached at cthomas@hdmediallc.com or by calling 304-348-1232.

Recommended for you