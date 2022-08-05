A few calendar pages in advance, it’ll begin to look a lot like Christmas next week — in expectant spirit, at least — at the Charleston Ballet’s dance studios in downtown Charleston.
Recognized as West Virginia’s official state ballet since being designated as such in 1972, the Charleston Ballet will host dancer auditions for its yearly yuletide stage performances of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, in the Charleston Ballet’s mezzanine floor at 100 Capitol St., Suite 302, in Charleston.
Male and female dancers ages 9 and older who possess a classical ballet background are encouraged to try out for the annual program.
The Charleston Ballet will partner again with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra for “The Nutcracker” as a part of its recently announced 2022-23 performance season, which is themed — and titled — “High Key Low Key.”
Kim R. Pauley, who began dancing at age 6 while growing up in the Charleston area, has served as the Charleston Ballet’s artistic director since 1983 and said preparation for this year’s season began forming, reforming, and crystallizing in her mind about a year and a half ago.
‘High Key Low Key’ highlights
Preceding “The Nutcracker” for the 67th season of Charleston Ballet performances will be “Dracula: The Seduction.” The pre-Halloween stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic horror novel will presented at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Maier Performance Hall of the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Charleston Ballet members will be joined on stage by dancers from the Columbia (South Carolina) Classical Ballet for its encore performance in Charleston.
In 2021, the Charleston Ballet presented the world premier of “Dracula: The Seduction.” It features an original score written by Emmy Award-winning ballet composer Anthony DiLorenzo of Seattle.
“I made a cold call to him,” Pauley explained last week. “I found the music, really liked it and called. He was very excited about the prospect of turning his score into a ballet. He said it was the first time anyone had ever used his music and libretto.”
According to DiLorenzo’s website, he is also a trumpet soloist and Grammy Award-nominated recording artist whose compositions have been performed by the San Francisco Symphony, the New World Symphony, the Louisiana Philharmonic, the Utah Symphony, the Tokyo Symphony and the Boston Pops Orchestra.
“When I called him one time, I was told he was on a call with the New York Philharmonic,” Pauley recounted. “I said I’d take a second seat to that call.”
With DiLorenzo’s enthusiastic approval of her proposed production, Pauley undertook the challenges of blending the renowned horror story into a ballet. “It was a totally new concept and idea. The vision has to be more than dancing — the sets, how it’s going to transition from scene to another, the costumes, how big the cast is. It’s a pretty good size cast, not as large as large as ‘The Nutcracker,’ but still pretty big.
“I was planning on repeating that for this season. People really liked it, and I’d like for that to become something like an annual ‘Halloween Nutcracker,’ if we can do that. Hopefully, we’ll be adding the symphony in the future,” Pauley said.
A coda to the outré Oct. 8 performance will be Dracula’s Ball, co-hosted by the Charleston Ballet and the American Red Cross.
“We did a small partnering with the Red Cross last year, the Bloody Mary Brunch,” said Pauley. “Dracula’s Ball will take place at the Charleston Marriott Pavilion. We’re hoping people will come to the show in costume and then proceed to the ball.
“My costuming for the ballet is kind of steampunk — you might call it kind of Victorian goth. We’re hoping people would dress for the theme of the ballet, but, certainly, they can come any way they want,” she said.
Dracula’s Ball will be a maiden fundraising event Pauley envisions becoming an annual function. “Everybody really loves Halloween around here, and this is something more for the adults to celebrate than the children.”
The Clay Center will also be the venue for “The Nutcracker,” with public shows scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Daytime performances of the holiday classic are also slated for area schoolchildren on Dec. 7 and 8 at the Clay Center.
This will be the 19th year the Charleston Ballet has collaborated with the WVSO for the program (it would have been the 20th, if not for the pandemic-impelled 2020 cancellation).
“It’s a tradition for a lot of kids who start really young, to be part of something that big with the symphony at the Clay Center,” Pauley said. “It’s huge, but it’s very exciting for them to be a part of it. At rehearsals, we have kind of a tier of characters. Some of the younger dancers may start out as a bunny or mouse, then aspire to become an angel or part of our apprentice group that does the March.”
She noted there are some adult roles available for the “Nutcracker” performances as well.
“Bold Moves,” a mixed-bill performance with the Beo String Quartet, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on March 24 and 25 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“It’s some new and creative things,” Pauley said. “We’ve done several performances with the Beo String Quartet, which is based out of Pittsburgh. Several of them are or have been part of the West Virginia Symphony before; that’s how we met them.”
The quartet members compose as well as play music. The Charleston Ballet performed three of their compositions in in-studio shows. “‘Bold Moves’ will be in the Main Theater now. They’ll play a couple of pieces and we’ll do some things together. New works give us a chance to expand our musical and dance limits. I always hear from surveys that our audiences really enjoy when we have live music. At least two out of three of our performances will have live music this year,” Pauley said.
For tickets and additional season, audition or class information, call the Charleston Ballet offices at 304-342-6541, go to www.thecharlestonballet.com or send email messages to info@thecharlestonballet.com.
Creating dancers
Pauley and members of her company are also participating as instructors in a youth Master Class workshop in Parkersburg this weekend.
“Some of my dancers, as they get more accomplished, get into teaching and branch out a little bit more. I, personally, can do a whole lot, but I can’t do everything or be in more than one place at one time,” she said.
The Charleston Ballet’s fall semester of classes will begin shortly after Labor Day, she added. Along with these formal training classes, other dance instruction is available for a wide range of ages.
“Some people think we don’t offer classes for younger children,” Pauley said, “but we start 4- and 5-year-olds with a Creative Movement class. It’s a structured, 45-minute class. It really does acclimate them to the studio and dance classes without actually imposing the strict structure of classical ballet.”
She finds it exceedingly beneficial for youths to start more formal classes in their early grade school years instead of later in their lives. “I think a lot of people don’t understand how long it takes to create a dancer and how long it takes for them to come along.”
Adults can enroll in the Charleston Ballet’s regular Pilates or beginning ballet classes, too.
“The beginning adult ballet class is really good exercise. It’s for the novice adult coming in. Along with the exercise, there’s so much concentration involved that it’s a way to relax your mind as well.
“The bulk of those students are people that participate in musical theater, show choir and things like that who are already interested in moving. We also have a lot of professional women who took classes when they were younger and quit and who want to get back into it because they miss it. Or they realize it’s good exercise, but it doesn’t feel like you’re at the gym,” she said.
A rich history of art and education
The Charleston Ballet has presented more than 175 original works along with traditional ballets over its nearly seven-decade history.
Belgian native Andre Van Damme founded the Charleston Ballet in 1956. Van Damme achieved stage success as a premier danseur etoile with the Brussels Royal Opera before coming to West Virginia. He also established the American Academy Ballet at the Charleston Ballet, which provides training to dancers ages 4 to professional level in ballet, contemporary and folk dance styles.
Van Damme died in February 1989. The Andre Van Damme Legacy Society was established in his name and memory to support the Charleston Ballet Endowment Fund. More information is available on the Charleston Ballet website.