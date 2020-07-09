Charleston location seen as boon to WVU law school

The state’s only law school, the WVU College of Law, now has a physical presence in Charleston, the seat of state government.
Former West Virginia University William J. Maier Jr. College of Law Dean Gregory Bowman said the school’s facilities in the Equities House in downtown Charleston will be a boon for law students.
“The WVU College of Law is the only law school in the state,” Bowman said. “If we’re truly going to be the law school for the entire state, it’s critically important to grow our presence in the southern part of the state and have a presence in Charleston, the seat of state government and the regional hub of federal government.”
Being in Charleston will increase opportunities not only for students, but also for staff, he said.
“Students who take summer classes and who work in the Charleston area will have the opportunity to take classes and programming. We have many excellent adjuncts who will be able to teach in Charleston as opposed to coming to Morgantown twice a week. We can expand our class base in a way we hadn’t been able to just in Morgantown.”
Bowman concurs with his colleague, John Chambers College of Business and Economics Dean Javier Reyes, that collaboration and convenience will be major distinguishing features of the university’s new base of operations in Charleston.
“The Chambers College and the Extension Service are great partners with us already,” Bowman said. “We work with the entrepreneurial ecosystem at the Chambers College, and this gives us more opportunities to work with them with the business incubator.
“We also work with the Extension Service with the Land Use Clinic in communities throughout the state,” Bowman said. “Having a base in the southern part of the state would be a huge advantage. Having a physical location in the state capital offers better opportunities to be more effective in serving the entire state.”
The WVU College of Law’s Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic provides legal and planning services to conserve land and water, supports local land use planning and offers educational opportunities for law students and others.
Bowman said the Charleston site should also give law students wider access to externships.
“There are so many opportunities for externships with nonprofit organizations headquartered in Charleston, with the state and federal offices. Externships will give them experience and, possibly, greater job opportunities after graduation,” he said.
Earlier this year, Bowman accepted a position as dean of the Roger Williams University School of Law in Bristol, Rhode Island. Jackson Kelly Professor John E. Taylor was selected as interim dean; his term was scheduled to begin on July 1.
Regarding the pandemic’s effect on Charleston’s College of Law programs Bowman helped develop before his departure, he said, “We’re planning for the long game. The pandemic may slow things down, but that was a matter of timing, not a matter of commitment.”