CLIFTON FORGE, Va. — The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society has undertaken one of the most ambitious projects in its 53-year history.
The society has launched a fundraising effort to finance restoration of “Chessie 29,” the business car that served as the mobile office of C&O Railway President Walter J, Tuohy. The car transported railroad executives, dignitaries and the Tuohy family throughout the C&O system in the mid-20th century.
Built by Pullman, the car was called “New River Club” when it was constructed as a passenger car in 1950. Its name was changed when it was rebuilt into a business car at the C&O’s Huntington Locomotive Shop in October 1951, taking its new name from the railroad’s famous mascot, Chessie the Railroad Kitten.
The C&O Historical Society received Chessie 29 as a donation from Al Barbour of Pennsylvania, who also funded the car’s transportation to the society’s museum, the C&O Railway Heritage Center in Clifton Forge, Va., in 2019.
The non-profit organization now seeks to restore the car to operational condition. The planned rebuild, budgeted at $900,000, will enable the car to travel the rails once again, not only along the former C&O rail system but across America via Amtrak.
Commenting on the donation of Chessie 29 and its planned restoration, Tom Dixon, the society’s founder and chief historian, described the car as “not only a one-of-a-kind important piece of rail history, but also an artifact of the Cold War.”
As Dixon explained: “In March of 1956, President Eisenhower used ‘Chessie 29’ to travel from Washington, D.C., to White Sulphur Springs for a secret meeting between the federal government and C&O Railway officials that set in motion the construction of a top-secret bunker under the Greenbrier Hotel that was to house surviving members of the U.S. Congress in the event of a Cold War attack. Under the public guise of a ‘Summit of the Americas’ that was also attended by Canadian Prime Minister Louis St. Laurent, Mexican President Adolfo Ruiz Cortines, and many other dignitaries, the meeting’s full agenda was not declassified until 1992.”
Dixon noted that, at C&O President Tuohy’s invitation, the car also transported other VIPs to and from the Greenbrier.
In 1963, the royal family of Monaco — Prince Rainier III, Princess Grace and their young children, Princess Caroline and Prince Albert II — traveled to the Greenbrier aboard Chessie 29, loaned for their use by Tuohy.
In the extensive archive of the C&O Historical Society, a file on the informal visit includes a number of photos of the royals. Photos from the royal visit are nearly nonexistent, as this was a private trip made by the family to West Virginia and not an official state visit.
One never-before-published photo of Princess Grace, the American actress formerly known as Grace Kelly, shows the actress-turned-princess enjoying a game of tennis at the Greenbrier courts. The C&OHS also has a photo of a young Prince Albert II, now the reigning Prince of Monaco, sporting a C&O engineer’s outfit gifted to him on board by Tuohy.
Chessie 29 is a masterpiece of rail-car construction, with an interior decorated by Dorothy Draper & Co., the company founded by the famed designer who decorated the Greenbrier for its 1948 reopening after being closed and used as a military hospital during World War II. The “Draper look” made it perfectly suited to transport royalty from around the world.
In 1952 Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands were hosted at dinner by Tuohy on board the car. The Queen and her husband were on a U.S. tour and had just visited Holland, Mich.
C&O Historical Society President Mark Totten summed up the legacy of Chessie 29, calling it “the C&O’s most legendary surviving passenger car.”
Accelerating the society’s campaign, donations made toward the restoration of Chessie 29 are currently being matched by an anonymous donor. Totten states, “This generosity we have already secured will double the impact of all public contributions,” Totten said. “Donations, which are tax deductible, can be made by calling 540-862-2210 or online at ChessieShop.com by following the ‘Donations’ link and choosing ‘Chessie 29’ at the drop-down menu.”