A whole lot of shaking was going on, by design, at the Kanawha County Public Library’s main library in downtown Charleston on the morning of June 14.

More than two dozen library patrons, spanning the spectrum of ages, shook, rattled and rolled makeshift maracas as part of the weekly “Tiny Tots” reading program. (The frequently kinetic and marginally chaotic exercises after each book reading are intended to improve little ones’ motor skills in a fun, if frantic way.)

