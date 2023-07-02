A whole lot of shaking was going on, by design, at the Kanawha County Public Library’s main library in downtown Charleston on the morning of June 14.
More than two dozen library patrons, spanning the spectrum of ages, shook, rattled and rolled makeshift maracas as part of the weekly “Tiny Tots” reading program. (The frequently kinetic and marginally chaotic exercises after each book reading are intended to improve little ones’ motor skills in a fun, if frantic way.)
It and other children’s library programs are designed to encourage literacy, promote socialization skills and sow a lifelong affinity for the written word, invigorated after a nearly two-year social standstill.
“During the pandemic, we didn’t do in-person programming,” said Terri McDougal, head of Children’s Services at the KCPL main library. “I was a little nervous coming back into this building. Not having done programming for two years, I thought, ‘What will people’s reaction be? Will people come to programming?’ We found out yes, they will.”
McDougal said attendance for the children’s programs has risen since the renovated library reopened in May 2022 and COVID-19 social restrictions have subsided. The June 13 “Baby & Me” story program, for ages birth to 18 months and their caregivers, attracted nearly 50 patrons, she said. “Our story time numbers kind of ebb and flow, but right now we really seem to be in an upswing.”
Six children’s programs are offered weekly at the main library. “It could be more if you include special programs,” McDougal said. “Our basic programming structure since we moved back into this building is that we have story times for different age groups on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 10 o’clock. Each one is a little different — a different age group, a different emphasis.”
A Thursday afternoon story time is also presented each week. “That’s what I call the more traditional story time. It’s geared toward preschoolers ages 3 to 5, but it’s become more of a family story time. That helps capture adults who maybe work during the day and aren’t able to come to the 10 o’clock story times. It also gives us some of the older kids who are in school during the day.”
McDougal said the programs are structured to promote socialization for children and caregivers alike, sometimes beyond the library walls. “What my co-workers and I have seen over the years is that the adults that meet at our library programs then develop friendships. They may go to lunch afterward or Ellen’s Ice Cream or the Peanut Shoppe or schedule playdates outside of the library.”
The refreshed Children’s Department now includes a Sensory Room (which doubles as a nursing mothers’ area). “One of the things we’ve noticed is that younger children, in particular, seem to be overwhelmed very quickly by being around a lot of other people. What we tell people is that the Sensory Room is just for any child that needs a quiet place to go for a few minutes. It’s very popular with people, for just that quiet space,” McDougal said.
‘Super Saturdays’
Saturday programs at the main library also facilitate family reading time. “Since we’ve moved back into the renovated building, Saturdays have become our busiest day in the Children’s Department. We’ve seen a number of families and friends’ groups meet in the Children’s Department and stay like three or four hours at a time. It’s become a meeting place and a destination place, which is really cool to see,” McDougal said.
“A lot of Saturdays, it’s wall-to-wall people in the Children’s Department,” she added.
McDougal explained that the overall theme is called “Super Saturday.” “The first Saturday is kind of open, in terms of programming,” she said. “As an example, we had worked with the Prestera Center, and one of the things we did this year was Nurturing Parents classes with them on Saturdays.
“The second Saturday of the month is our Kids Kindness Club. They hear a story about kindness and they always have a Kindness Challenge. A couple of months ago, they made lasagna. It’s part of a national program; people can sign up, make lasagnas and deliver them to people who need them. Last month, they made greeting cards through a group started by a young lady out of Nitro. They made the greeting cards for nursing homes and made a few special ones for a former KCPL staff member who was celebrating her 90th birthday.
“The third Saturday is our family STEM program. The fourth Saturday is family story time at 2 p.m. That really helps bring in families who may be working during the day and are unable to attend our weekly story times.”
KCPL branches are in the midst of their Summer Library Club programs, open to all ages with subsets for children, teenagers and adults and themed “All Together Now.” “We have some special programs coming in for that,” McDougal said.
She added that the primary reason for the Summer Library Club is to help stave off the “summer slide” of reading skills during summer break, “but we don’t specifically tell children that it helps them during the summer. We just want them to be excited about books and reading. We plan programs to go along with the Summer Library Club, just to bring people into the library.
“We’re also in the process of developing what we call passive programs; those are things children and adults can work on together when they’re in our libraries,” McDougal said, citing Liquid Discovery Tubes, Legos, puzzles, and coloring sheets as examples. She said KCPL received a small grant recently to supply and refresh items to all of the branches.
Out-of-library literary experiences
Families who can’t work library visits into their day-to-day schedules have a variety of offsite options, McDougal noted.
“During the pandemic, we had to find new ways of doing programming, especially for people that weren’t in the library. My Children’s librarians at the time, Mary Cravens and Cathy Mason, learned how to do virtual programming; we still do a little bit of that. They did virtual story times and virtual field trips where they went to places in the area and used GoPros to film themselves.”
Pandemic limitations also incentivized KCPL staff to offer off-site StoryWalk interactive reading adventures. “We purchase three copies of a big book version of a story,” McDougal explained, “and we take two of those to Charleston Blueprint, have them laminated and put on what are, essentially, yard sale signs. They come with stakes so they can be set up right outside. We currently have seven of them, and we’ve made them available to school and day care groups and our branches. We’ve had a number of schools borrow them this year.
“Mary and I took ‘My River’ to the Kanawha County Schools Head Start Celebration at Kanawha State Forest last month. They had almost 500 people at that event, which they’ve been doing for six years. We talked about library programs and services. It was really just a great outreach opportunity for us. We can’t wait to go back next year.
“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now in all 55 counties of West Virginia,” McDougal said. “That’s been a long-held goal. We have information about that on our website. We do encourage people to sign up for that, because that’s a wonderful service where the children get a free book a month up to age 5, I believe.”
For several years, KCPL has offered O.W.L. (Open Worlds of Learning) bags for patrons. The grab-and-go bags of 10 board books help pressed-for-time parents reduce their library visits, McDougal said. Patrons have up to a year to return the bags, she said, “but most people don’t keep them that long. They are so entranced with this program offering that they like to come back and get new bags more frequently.”
A longtime patron favorite, the KCPL mobile library, is also expected to make a comeback to the Kanawha Valley in the near future, she said. “The last update I heard about the Bookmobile is that the new one is supposed to be delivered sometime this summer and we’re looking for a fall opening.”
A parent’s perspective
Kanawha City resident Kasey Calvert brings her children, 19-month-old Beau and 2-1/2-year-old Charlotte, to programs weekly and extolled the family library experience.
“We usually come for story times Wednesdays or Thursdays,” Calvert said. “I grew up coming to this library — I grew up in Charleston — and I just found it comforting and fun. We read to our kids every night. I’ve done research that says that’s the number one thing you can do to prepare your kids for school. It’s not ‘make sure they know their ABC’s,’ it’s just ‘read to them.’
“My daughter loves coming here, especially since they renovated the library. It’s her favorite place to come,” she added.
“The toddler programs are free, which is nice, and it’s consistent. The kids aren’t in preschool or day care yet, so this is a consistent thing we can bring them to. Charlotte is going to start preschool in the fall, and this has been a nice first social and learning experience for her for that,” Calvert said.
For more information regarding children’s programming at KCPL branches this summer and year-round, contact McDougal at 304-343-4646, ext. 1233, or go to www.kcpls.org.
McDougal said each of the KCPL branches publishes a monthly newsletter with a calendar of program events as well.