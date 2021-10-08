Press critic A.J. Liebling used to criticize newspaper publishers back in the 1960s, suggesting that they “often became giddy with profit.” These days, that’s not much of a problem. But in the case of W.E. “Ned” Chilton III, the maverick publisher who led The Charleston Gazette from the early ‘60s to 1987, financial concerns were never a priority. Professor Edgar C. Simpson, who has written several academic papers on Chilton and the Gazette, said the fiery publisher’s passion was not profit, but protecting First Amendment freedoms and holding those in power accountable. Simpson, who worked at the Gazette in the ‘80s, wrote his master’s thesis on Chilton and his philosophy of “sustained outrage.” He expressed Chilton’s relationship with the Gazette this way: “The Gazette was an extension of Chilton, just as he was an extension of the Gazette. Both, the paper and Chilton, were arrogant and haughty, often white hot in tone, unforgiving in stance, and sometimes derided. Yet, both were sincere adherents to the best of what the First Amendment intended: a free press able and willing to challenge those in power.” Simpson wrote that in 2006, and he continues to admire and respect Chilton’s legacy. Simpson is now director of the School of Communication at the University of Southern Mississippi. “Ned was quite the character. You either loved or hated him,” Simpson said in a telephone interview. “What really struck me was his view of what a newspaper was, and how it should be run. ‘Sustained outrage’ to him meant you can’t write just one editorial and say you’ve caused change. You hammer it over and over again. He believed newspapers should be an integral part of the daily discussion about issues in the community.” Simpson was a young intern at the Gazette in 1984 when he experienced Chilton’s legendary volatility first hand. “I was terrified of him,” he said. “He yelled at me once when I was working the Saturday evening shift. He wanted to dictate a story, and I couldn’t type fast enough.” In frustration, Chilton shouted “Go get me Patty!”, referring to Patty Vandergrift Tompkins, then a city desk editor. “I remember thinking, ‘my career is over,’” Simpson said, laughing as he recalled the incident. Politicians and hypocrisy were Chilton’s favorite targets. He had a particularly hostile relationship with two governors — W.W. Barron and Arch Moore. The Gazette engaged in prolonged investigations into both administrations. Chilton was relentless in his editorials – particularly against Moore. Both governors ended up serving time in federal prison, although in Moore’s case, it was after Chilton’s death.
Gazette-Mail Editor Emeritus James A. Haught, Chilton’s top investigative reporter, reflected back on this time in a 2018 column: “During the corrupt Barron administration, the paper revealed that Barron insiders created a network of phony corporations — merely mailboxes — in several states. Federal prosecutors proved that the maildrops received bribes for state contracts. During the corrupt Moore administration, the Gazette revealed an array of shady dealings.” Simpson relates the story that when Moore was convicted in 1990 on federal corruption charges, Gazette Editor Don Marsh popped a cork on a champagne bottle in the newsroom and offered a toast to the late publisher: “This is for Ned.” Haught — retired but still writing near the age of 90 — said Chilton was a publisher “in the era when newspapers had high profits and high power” who did more than chase after corrupt politicians. “He felt that, in addition to reporting news, papers should be crusading instruments to police and improve their regions,” Haught said. “During the historic civil rights era, Ned and his wife Betty worked endlessly for racial integration. In Charleston Gazette editorials, he hammered the old ‘ghoul system’ that let court-appointed lawyers take cuts from estates of the dead — finally producing today’s easy, do-it-yourself county probate office. He also demanded 911 emergency dialing for hasty help with crimes, fires and other problems. The Kanawha dispatching center at Southridge is named for him.” But few investigations caused as much stir as when Chilton took on the state’s auto dealers. Upon Chilton’s urging, Marsh sent Haught to probe into dishonest practices by car sellers and repair shops — chief of which was rolling back odometers on used vehicles. The 1978 series, called “Ripoff?”, garnered an enthusiastic response from readers, many of whom contributed their own stories of shoddy repairs and poor service. Response from auto dealers wasn’t as positive. In retribution, many temporarily pulled their advertising from both Charleston newspapers. “By late December of 1978, the car dealers had returned, having withheld more than $120,000 in the interim,” Simpson wrote. The investigation got national attention, and even made it into some journalism textbooks as a noteworthy example of consumer reporting. Chilton never ceased being a champion for reform. “While most West Virginia papers were Republican and conservative, Chilton kept the Gazette progressively Democratic,” Haught said. Despite this, Chilton’s support of labor unions could be described as tepid. Generally, he seemed to support them, but an attempt by the Teamsters in the ‘70s to organize production workers at the Charleston papers was met with resistance. A strike resulted and the company fired the workers. “He worked hard to keep unions out of the Gazette,” Simpson said. “People called that out as hypocrisy. But, if you look behind that view, Ned’s thought was that he could take better care of his people than a union could. He was far more nuanced than many people gave him credit for.” Chilton was 65 when he died of a heart attack in 1987, moments after playing in a squash tournament in Washington, D.C.
Simpson said that if Chilton were alive today, he would not be happy with the current state of local newspapers and journalism. “I don’t think he could have fought the social and economic forces that have put such tremendous pressure on local news. He would have lamented it, but he would not have given up without a fight.”
Haught agreed. “Maybe it’s well that he didn’t survive to suffer the financial peril that later undercut local newspapers,” he said.
After Chilton’s death, the West Virginia House of Delegates passed a resolution honoring the publisher that said, in part, “To the end, he was an unrelenting voice for justice and equality.” The Senate never took up the resolution.
Not all voices were as laudatory. John Raese, owner/publisher of the Dominion Post and perennial Republican candidate for political office, said he believed Chilton ran a “vicious” paper.
Many saw it as the end of an era. The Gazette’s obituary story quoted the then-sheriff of Kanawha County: “If it had not been for Ned Chilton, the politicians would have carried away the Statehouse, the Courthouse and City Hall.”
Simpson remembers a letter to the editor that ran in the ‘80s. “I reach for my Gazette every morning just to see what rant Ned is on today,” a reader wrote.
“I’m not sure there weren’t thousands in West Virginia who did the same thing,” Simpson said.
At the end of his thesis, Simpson questioned why a third-generation child of privilege such as Chilton would find his calling in the corner office of a newspaper and devote his energy to endless struggles for reform.
His conclusion: “In order to be Ned, there really were no choices, the path was brightly lit: Fight or cease to be.”