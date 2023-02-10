Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Whether it is enjoyed as creamy milk chocolate truffles, baked in a devilishly dark chocolate cake or even poured as hot cocoa, Americans on average consume almost 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of chocolate in a year.

People have been enjoying chocolate for at least 4,000 years, starting with Mesoamericans who brewed a drink from the seeds of cacao trees. In the 16th and 17th centuries, both the trees and the beverage spread across the world, and chocolate today is a trillion-dollar global industry.

Sheryl Barringer is professor of Food Science and Technology at Ohio State University. This article appeared originally in The Conversation (theconversation.com), and is republished here under a creative commons license.

