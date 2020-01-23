Classroom connections: Aid for Africa

What follows is an international story with more twists than a Netflix drama.
It began when former Richwood mayor Bob Johnson first met Salifu Osman online. Salifu shared Johnson’s interest in classical music on a YouTube channel. Johnson, who is also a church organist and former lay Presbyterian minister, learned that Salifu lived in a village in Ghana in West Africa where his mother sold corn and other grains to make ends meet. Salifu was considering dropping out of the university in the provincial capital of Tamale because of lack of funds.
Johnson was so moved by the young man’s plight that he became a patron. “Salifu had an eight-hour bus ride to the university where he shared a tiny flat with a roommate,” Johnson explained. “I offered to pay tuition and rent for both of them.” The exchange rate between the two countries ($100 equals about 500 Ghanaian cedis) enabled Johnson to help keep Salifu in college.
Salifu completed his studies in information technology and communications and returned to his village to live with his mother.
School in Kumbungu
In Salifu’s village of Kumbungu, there was a 407-student Catholic elementary school that had been founded before Ghana even became a country. First, Salifu worked at the school as a volunteer because there was no money to pay teachers. Later, a nongovernmental organization began paying him about $130 a month. But Salifu loved helping his mother and his villagers, even adopting two cousins who, before, had to wade a river every day just to get to school.
An increase in population prompted the government to take over the school. “They imposed certain mandates: Students had to pay for their own uniforms, they had to purchase their own writing books and they had to pay dues to the school PTA,” Johnson said. They also had to adopt a secular curriculum.
The government, though, furnished precious little in terms of resources, only providing school lunch for the first time in 2019. The lunch consisted of rice, yams, beans and other local food. “For many of these children,” Salifu said in a What’sApp video interview, “this is the only meal they will have.”
There are many more children who cannot afford to attend school at all.
Johnson kept in touch with these developments in his friend’s life and kept sending money to help. For example, Johnson has wired the school money for the past five years to pay for internet hookup.
But the primitive school’s needs were overwhelming. Two of the classrooms didn’t even have concrete floors until Johnson paid to have them poured.
“We only have one book for every seven to 10 children,” Salifu said. “The children have no writing books to take home with them.”
The children were forced to do their writing lying on the ground or crouching before large stones. They needed desks.
Cherry River connections
Meanwhile, Johnson, who is 70, took a part-time job as an after-school instructor at Cherry River Elementary. The after-school program is funded by a five-year grant from Save the Children International, who wanted to help the community after it was ravaged by the 2016 flood. Ironically, it would be an international relief agency that would connect poor children in West Virginia with even poorer children in Africa.
Two fifth-grade teachers who implemented the grant, Marcy Bragg and Sarah Weber, invited Johnson to speak to their classes about his connections in Ghana.
Unbeknownst to Johnson, two students in Bragg’s and Weber’s classes, 11-year-old twins Jasmine and Jaden Jantuah, were about to take this story in a new direction.
Jasmine remembers raising her hand in the middle of Johnson’s presentation. “My dad is from Ghana,” she said.
Johnson was surprised to learn that Jaden and Jasmine’s father was born in Ghana. But unlike the poor children of Kumbungu, the Jantuahs lived very comfortably in the capital city of Accra.
The twins’ grandfather was an Oxford-educated lawyer who had been a high-ranking minister of the Ghanaian government — even serving as ambassador to France, Germany and the U.K. Their father, James, provided a 1960s photo of their grandfather, Kwame Sanaa-Poku Jantuah, with French Prime Minister Charles DeGaulle.
While Jasmine and her siblings had never met their grandfather, they had learned a lot about him. Brother Caleb, a two-time All-State quarterback for the Richwood High School Lumberjacks, is actually named after his prominent grandfather. “I remember talking to him once on the phone,” he said.
The prominent Jantuah, who died in 2011, even co-wrote a book about Ghana’s attempt to gain independence from Great Britain.
Jasmine, Jaden and the other students at Cherry River were shocked at the level of poverty in the African village.
“They didn’t have shoes,” said 12-year-old Autumn Knight, now a sixth-grader at Richwood Middle School. “They didn’t have anything. I felt so bad for them.”
New desks
Weber and Bragg’s students also learned that the children in Kumbungu had no desks. When a benefactor had donated $1,000 to the Cherry River children for a school trip, the students asked their teachers if they could repurpose that money to help the African school.
“The kids were disappointed to learn that the money had to be spent on the trip,” Weber said.
Undeterred, the children decided to take matters into their own hands.
“They created a presentation and went from classroom to classroom at Cherry River Elementary,” Johnson said. “They placed a jar in each classroom for children to bring in their loose change.”
The Jantuah children and others also took the cause to their various churches. By spring of 2019, the children of Cherry River Elementary — one of the poorest schools in Nicholas County — had raised $724 for new desks.
Johnson, who had been wiring his own money to Salifu for several years, sent the donation to him. Salifu employed a local carpenter who built the three-person desks at a cost of $35 each. Part of that $35 included stenciling the donors’ names on the front of the desks.
Soon Salifu was able to set up a Skype session. Through the magic of modern telecommunications, the fifth-graders of Cherry River Elementary, their teachers, Principal C.C. Lester and a few parents were able to see a photo of smiling African children sitting at new school desks.
Each desk said “Donated by Cherry River Elementary.”
“I cried,” said Cassie Collins, mother of Jasmine and Jantuah. “Our area has such a lack of diversity, and for my children to be so included and to have an opportunity to learn more about their culture — I was so proud.”
Meanwhile, in Ghana, the children were “so happy and grateful” for the new desks, according to their teacher.
“The children were very discouraged having to write on the ground. Their necks would hurt and their clothes would get dirty.”
Friends around the world
Former fifth-grader Autumn Knight loved it. “One of the African students told me how pretty I was. We also learned so much about another culture.” (Note: English is the official language of Ghana.) They were interested in the sports the African children played (mostly soccer), the food they ate (mostly rice and vegetables) and the climate (hot).
The Cherry River kids went outside and brought in snow for the Ghanaian kids to see. “They were amazed,” Autumn said. “None of them had ever seen snow.”
Jasmine was inspired by the experience, as were her siblings. “It was very nice of the kids to raise the money for those less fortunate,” said older brother Caleb. He hopes to play Division 1 football after he graduates from Richwood High next year. Jasmine wants to be a journalist. Jaden also wants to be an athlete. They are proud of their famous grandfather. “Our dad is saving money to take us to Ghana someday,” Jasmine said.
The fifth-graders ended up taking that field trip in the spring, stopping off at the state Capitol, where Gov. Jim Justice surprised them by inviting them to his office.
“They told him about their Ghana desk project,” Weber said. “He was blown away that some 10- and 11-year-olds from Richwood, West Virginia, were impacting students halfway around the world.”
Since then, Weber and Bragg have continued to encourage the children to raise money on their own. Some of the students actually created homemade candy, tree ornaments and bracelets to sell over the holidays.
Another $600 has gone to Johnson for the last four classrooms in Kumbungu that still have no desks.
Coming to America?
In early January, the fifth-graders in Weber’s class received an anonymous check for $1,000, likely based on local newspaper accounts of the children’s project. Weber said unlike the first gift, this check had no strings attached. “I said to them, ‘Now we can take another field trip — maybe go back to the Capitol,’” she said.
But the children had another idea: buy Salifu a plane ticket to America.
Salifu, who has never traveled outside his country, said he has always prayed for an opportunity like this. “I do not know what to say. I’m out of words,” he said, after learning of the students’ idea.
While Salifu has several hoops to jump through before he realizes his dream (passports, transportation, travel expenses, etc.), Weber was profoundly moved by the students’ generosity. “I haven’t stopped crying,” she said.
Her students, she said, don’t have much, “yet they are worried that Salifu doesn’t have a coat.”